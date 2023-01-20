Velorution partners with Newpay for 0% financing

Share Facebook

Electric and urban cycling specialist Velorution has partnered with Newpay.

Newpay is a digital credit account that spreads the cost of online purchases, to offer customers 24 months 0% finance on purchases up to £5,000.

Velorution said it is ‘delighted’ to bring Newpay on board, offering it as a credit option on its e-commerce site velorution.com as well as sister sites alwaysriding.co.uk and bikerepublic.com.

Commenting on the new scheme, Velorution managing director Jonathan Cole said: “We’ve seen retail prices rise over the past 12 months, but it’s vitally important that we don’t let that stop the growing popularity of cycling, and all its associated benefits, in London and beyond. That’s why we’re delighted to be offering Velorution customers access to 0% financing from Newpay.”

Cole also referenced Velorution’s current clearance offer: “With Newpay it makes our clearance items even more attractive. Customers can save over £1,000 on a new bike, plus pay 0% interest over 24 months.”

Lisa Gervis, director of merchant offering at NewDay (provider of Newpay), said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Velorution, providing benefits to the business and its customers. Bikes are increasingly becoming a big ticket purchase, and it can be helpful for many consumers to spread the cost of items like these over a few months, in a flexible way that suits their budget.

“As a credit account, Newpay is fully regulated, meaning that customers and the retailer can be reassured that individuals are borrowing responsibly.”

For more information please visit: https://velorution.com/newpay.

Established in 2012, Velorution is a premium urban lifestyle cycling store and aims to be a go-to destination for customers on the lookout for an urban, folding or electric bike and a boutique cycling accessory to go with it.

It four stores across London – Marylebone, Hackney, Islington and Chelsea – with a website selling bikes and cycling accessories direct to consumers across the UK and aboard.