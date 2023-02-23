Pirelli presents new P Zero Race TT tyre, ‘fastest in its range’ 

Share Facebook

Italian tyre brand Pirelli has announced the release of a new P Zero Race TT tyre, designed to be the fastest in the range.

Made in the renovated Pirelli facility in Bollate, just outside of Milan, the new P Zero Race is designed to be 5% lighter and with 15% lower rolling resistance than the previous model.

The tread of the new P Zero Race TT is based on the SmartEVO compound characterizing the P Zero range, developed to offer a very low rolling resistance, along with control at top speeds and grip in the corners.

Pirelli said: “Pirelli presents P Zero Race TT, the top-performing clincher tyre for professional riders and the sportiest amateurs. It is produced in the renovated Pirelli plant of Bollate, just outside Milan, and completes the racing tyre range by taking over from the P Zero Velo TT, which had marked Pirelli’s return to the cycling world in 2017 with several medal-winning achievements.

“P Zero Race TT is the smoothest and lightest clincher tyre of the entire P Zero Race range, designed to meet the requirements of the World Tour teams backed by Pirelli, combined with the ultra-light Pirelli SmarTUBE inner tubes. Indeed, teams such as the US Trek-Segafredo or the French AG2R Citroën have already chosen P Zero Race TT for some 2022 stages of the Vuelta or the Tour de France.”

Pirelli is distributed in the UK, by Extra UK. The P Zero Race TT is available now in 26mm and 28mm sizings.

Established in 1872, and supplying racing tyres since 1907, Pirelli has a long history in motorsports but has also become one of the major tyre brands in the cycling market.

Pirelli P Zero Race TT pricing:

P Zero Race TT (26 – 622): £67.99

P Zero Race TT (28 – 622): £68.99