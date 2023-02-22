Specialized launches limited edition Remco Evenepoel Tarmac SL7

Share Facebook

Specialized has announced the release of an extremely limited edition Remco Evenepoel Tarmac SL7 frameset, which retails for £5,000.

This special edition frame commemorates Evenepoel’s historic victory in the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong Australia, when the 22-year-old Belgian became the youngest winner in almost 30 years.

Available both online and through retailers, this replica Tarmac comes in a limited run of just 200 number framesets.

The frame is a replica of the bike that was presented to Evenepoel after his victory, featuring a luminescent paint-job with a pearl background.

Specialized concept designer Elena Aker said: “This year, the design direction for the World Champion graphics package was centred around what it takes for an athlete to rise from the pack to become more than just a competitor, but a champion and legend.

“The World Champion’s badge on the top tube is an image of a rising sun that doubles as a globe, nodding to Remco’s ascension to legendary status. Emblazoned on the seat stay is the iconic ‘LEGENDS ARE BUILT NOT BORN‘ to reflect the commitment and sacrifice even the most remarkable athletes need to achieve a World Championship.”

The frameset features Hidden inside the fork leg is a subtle nod to the 10 elite men’s Road World Championship victories achieved on Specialized bikes in the last 20 years.

Evenepoel, who races for Soudal-Quick Step, has racked up a remarkable 37 professional wins in his four-year career, including 16 victories in 2022 alone.

He is also only the fourth rider in history to win a Monument, a Grand Tour, and the rainbow bands all in the same year.

The SL7 was first released in July 2020 and is marketed by Specialized as an all-round road machine – ‘one bike to rule them all.’

Typically the SL7 frameset retails for around £4,500.