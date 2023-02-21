Point of sale provider Citrus-Lime goes live in USA 

Share Facebook

Retail solutions provider Citrus-Lime has expanded into the US market, going live in Upshift Cycles in California.

Founded in 1999, Citrus-Lime offers cloud-based point of sale (POS) services to retailers, with a focus on the cycle industry.

The Cumbria-based company has just installed its first POS system in the US, at Upshift in the city of San Jose.

Upshift director Stephanie Slocum said: “The customer service has been unparalleled. My team has been very well supported and it makes such a huge transition even easier.”

James Steel, director at Citrus-Lime, added: “Stephanie is a pioneer of Cloud POS in the USA. We’re grateful to her for showing faith in our product and look forward to working with her and the Upshift team.

“In addition to getting Cloud POS up and running at Upshift, we’ve also set it up at Freehub Bicycles in South Carolina. We’re also in advanced conversations with several other bike shops across the USA. It’s all very encouraging.

“There’s nothing quite like Cloud POS on the market and IBDs over there have recognised this. As a consequence, the enthusiasm for our Solution has been remarkable.”

Steel added: “An enormous amount of planning and work has gone into making headway in the US, so we’re delighted to see it start paying off.”

Citrus-Lime first launched in the USA last year and has been working to introduce its POS systems in the country.

The company was founded by Neil McQuillan in 1999 as a pure tech company, but in 2014 McQuillan noticed a gap in the market for a complete point of sale solution in the independent retailer sector.

McQuillan then began developing POS systems suited to independent retailers in the cycle, outdoor and equestrian industries.