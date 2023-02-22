Hutchinson announces complete range of tyres in 50mm format 

Share Facebook

French tyre brand Hutchinson has announced that all its gravel tyres are now available in 50mm versions.

Hutchinson, a specialist brand in tubeless tyres, has made the larger 700 x 50mm size available across its gravel range – the Touareg, Tundra, and Override models.

The brand said these tyres are well suited to gravel e-biking market, while also suiting bikepackers and gravel grinders.

Hutchinson said: “Crafted in the pursuit of increased comfort and unparalleled versatility, the larger size is now available across Hutchinson’s entire gravel range – and well suited to the increasingly popular field of gravel e-biking. Whether reaching for the Tundra for slick, rocky, technical trails, calling on the ever-reliable Touareg workhorse, or rolling on tarmac and trail alike with the Overide – all bases are covered with this new offering. There’s even room for MTB-inspired mix and matching for dialled performance: Hutchinson champion the grippy Tundra front and all-rounder Touareg rear pairing, or a Touareg front and Overide rear combination for a surefooted front end and fast rolling speed at the rear.

“This range opens up new riding opportunities for an extensive array of riders – from bikepackers to gravel adventurers – departing from pure race-ready performance to bolster comfort and encourage the kind of rugged exploration previously reserved solely for mountain bikes. Built for adventure and a reliably plush ride – regardless of terrain.”

The 50mm versions retail for £49.95, the same price as the smaller models, and they utilise the same bi-compound material as the existing models, whilst a uniform scaling-up of the profile design retains all the same performance benefits as their smaller counterparts, resulting in reliable tread, grip, and durability, with Hardskin protection working to keep punctures at bay, the brand said.

Hutchinson Tyres are distributed in the UK by Windwave.

For more information about these and other tyres in the Hutchinson range visit https://cycling.hutchinson.com/.