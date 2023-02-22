MiRider appoints new members to sales, customer service and product development teams 

Share Facebook

British folding bike brand MiRider has announced appointments to its sales, customer service and product development teams.

The Wigan-based e-bike specialist has appointed Amy Hunt as sales manager to lead retailer relationships, while Allen Boardman now heads up the customer service team, and Adrian Midgley now leads the MiRider product development programme.

MiRider said: “Our incredible team continues to expand with the business. In the past few months we’ve welcomed three more amazing professionals to the fold.

“Leading our retailer relationships is Sales Manager, Amy Hunt. Amy has worked with us since our very early days and has now joined the business in a full time capacity. We are delighted to have her with us and she has a vast knowledge of the industry and the personalities within it.

“Our customer service team is headed by Allen Boardman. Allen is also incredibly experienced in the cycle industry and is further improving both our retail and B2B service levels from the front line. He’s already raising the bar!

“The MiRider product development programme is being led by Adrian Midgley. Hugely experienced and talented, Adrian is a key member of the team with a clear vision on the future for MiRider. We cannot wait to share his completed work with the world.”

MiRider is a specialist in compact folding e-bikes, each built by hand in the brand’s 7,000 sq ft facility in Wigan.

Working with retailers across the UK, MiRider offers a tiered margin structure and the option of POS for stores, including a minimum order of one bike.

At EuroBike last year, MiRider introduced the One GB3, its own take on a geared bike.

Partnering with a specialist supplier in Europe, the One GB3 features a three-speed, grip shift gearbox, elegantly designed into the crank arm, offering maximum functionality for minimal fuss.