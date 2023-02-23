BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle luggage

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest cycle luggage from some of the leading brands in the sector, including ETC, M-Wave, Lotus, Lifeline, Oxford, Topeak and Ortlieb

ETC – Top Tube Phone Holder Bag 1.6 Litre

Distributor: Moore Large

– 600D polyester/PU water resistant

– Waterproof phone case with touch screen compatible cover

– Headphone jack slot

– Removable reflective rain cover

– Hook and loop strap fastening

RRP: £19.99

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ etc-top-tube-phone-holder-bag- 1-6-litre.html

ETC – Rack Top Bag Expandable 12 Litre

Distributor: Moore Large

– 600D polyester/PU water resistant

– Two pockets inside of lid

– Single compartment with adjustable divider

– Bottle pocket with lighting tab

– Left and right side drop down pannier bags

– Top-mounted elastic bungee strap

– Removable reflective rain cover

– Shoulder strap and grab handle

RRP: £29.99

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ etc-rack-top-bag-expandable- 12-litre.html

M-Wave – BG162 Handlebar Bag and BG164 Top Tube Bag

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components

BG162:

– 100% waterproof rip stop material

– 10L Capacity – 590mm length

– Velcro fitted

BG164:

– Water resistant rip stop material

– 0.75L Capacity – 290mm length

– Velcro fitted

Both available in Black/Grey or Neon Yellow colours

RRP: BG162 £34, BG164 £24

Weblink: www.walkerscycles.co.uk

Lotus – Commuter Double Pannier Bags

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

Pannier bags. Large zipped main compartment and large zipped front pocket on each side.

– 600D polyester and poly honeycomb

– 18-litre capacity

– Weight: 625g

– Size: L 33cm x W 10cm x H 28cm

– 3M Scotchlite reflective strips

– Large zipped main compartment

– Large zipped front pocket on each side

– Fitted using hooks and straps

– Water-repellent fabric used

RRP: £39.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/viewdetailV2.php?target=51001

Lifeline – Adventure Waterproof Pannier Bag

Distributor: Hotlines

The Lifeline Adventure Waterproof Pannier Bag is made from a lightweight 300D polyester ripstop with TPU coating and features a fully welded construction. The 22L main compartment uses a rolltop closure and an additional zip pocket feature at the front for small essential items. The easy-pull zip and reflective puller help with gloved access and the zip garage provide added protection from the elements.

RRP: £44.99

Oxford – Aqua V 20 Single QR Pannier

Distributor: Oxford

Key features:

– 20-litre capacity pannier

– 360-degree reflective detailing on the back and sides

– Waterproof roll-top closure

– Large water-resistant zipped pocket

– Roller top with buckle closure on sides

– Reinforced back panel

– Durable welded 500D PVC construction

– Carry handle

– QR adjustable fitting system

– Available in Black and Black/Orange

RRP: £44.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/motorcycle/brands/oxford/ luggage/aqua/oxford_aqua_v_20_ single_qr_pannier_bag_ orangeblack/

Oxford – Aqua Evo 12L Backpack

Distributor: Oxford

Key features:

– 12-litre capacity

– Super lightweight rip-stop material

– Roll-top backpack with side compression strap

– Waterproof rating IPX-6

– Airtech back system improves air flow circulation and comfort

– Front external pocket with carabiner

– Highly reflective details

– Reflective loops at the base to attach taillights

– Carry handle

– Removable padded laptop sleeve

Approx size when filled: 43cm (H) x 32cm (W) x 12cm (D)

RRP: £69.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/motorcycle/brands/oxford/luggage/aqua/aqua_evo_12l_backpack_black/

Topeak – Drybag Pannier W/ Quicklock

Distributor: Extra UK

Constructed from a tough, sonically welded and seamed sealed waterproof material. A watertight roll-top closure provides maximum protection from trail dust, road spray and nasty wet weather. The new Handle Loc system quickly and securely attaches the pannier to the rack and is quickly removed with a simple upward press and pull of the top-mounted carry handle.

RRP: £84.99

Weblink: Topeak Drybag Pannier W/Quicklock 15L (extrauk.co.uk)

Ortlieb – Back-Roller Classic

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

The Ortlieb Back-Roller Classic is the go-to rear pannier set-up for cycle touring. Made from durable polyester fabric, the Back-Roller Classic can handle the test of time, from full scale round the world tours to carrying your belongings every day. The roll-top closure combined with the polyester fabric ensures full waterproof capabilities, meaning whatever your cargo, it will be kept safe and dry.

RRP: £140

Weblink: Back-Roller Classic (ortlieb.com)