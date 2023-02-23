British apparel brand Presca forced to close

Share Facebook

Sustainable British cycling apparel brand Presca has announced it will no longer be trading.

The Bristol-based company announced on social media that it would be holding its final online sale, before the brand closes down.

A tough economic climate has resulted in the closure of a number of independent brands in recent months, both within cycling and in the wider market.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 23rd February, Presca said: “One Direction, Lilt and that 10k that gave you a nasty side stitch. ⁠All great things must come to an end. ⁠

“Sadly this is more DNF than a medal collection. ⁠We have made the very gutting decision to close the Presca online store. ⁠

“We’re sure you will be, as we have been, acutely aware of the closure of many beloved, independent brands in the previous weeks and months. Now it’s our turn to take a bow.⁠

“And so we plan to launch our final sale. Not a marketing ploy or clever gig but just a last chance to get our kit in your hands before it’s gone forever. ⁠

“Launching this today at our final prices everything in store.⁠

“The highs have been as exciting and thrilling as the best tracks and trails and we can hold our heads up that there was never a dull moment in the pursuit of Presca. ⁠

“We thank you, honestly and sincerely for being part of our journey, nothing has thrilled us more than seeing you in our kit. ⁠

“Change the world. Be outside.”

Presca was established as a climate positive clothing brand for the outdoor market, with a focus on cycling, running, and triathlon.

The brand was founded in 2013 by Guy Whitby and Rob Webbon.

Presca is now holding a stock clearance sale on its website, offering 75% off all items.