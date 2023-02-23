British apparel brand Presca forced to close

Sustainable British cycling apparel brand Presca has announced it will no longer be trading.
The Bristol-based company announced on social media that it would be holding its final online sale, before the brand closes down.
A tough economic climate has resulted in the closure of a number of independent brands in recent months, both within cycling and in the wider market.
In a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 23rd February, Presca said: “One Direction, Lilt and that 10k that gave you a nasty side stitch. All great things must come to an end.
“Sadly this is more DNF than a medal collection. We have made the very gutting decision to close the Presca online store.
“We’re sure you will be, as we have been, acutely aware of the closure of many beloved, independent brands in the previous weeks and months. Now it’s our turn to take a bow.
“And so we plan to launch our final sale. Not a marketing ploy or clever gig but just a last chance to get our kit in your hands before it’s gone forever.
“Launching this today at our final prices everything in store.
“The highs have been as exciting and thrilling as the best tracks and trails and we can hold our heads up that there was never a dull moment in the pursuit of Presca.
“We thank you, honestly and sincerely for being part of our journey, nothing has thrilled us more than seeing you in our kit.
“Change the world. Be outside.”
Read more: MiRider appoints new members to sales, customer service and product development teams
Presca was established as a climate positive clothing brand for the outdoor market, with a focus on cycling, running, and triathlon.
The brand was founded in 2013 by Guy Whitby and Rob Webbon.
Presca is now holding a stock clearance sale on its website, offering 75% off all items.