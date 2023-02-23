Police appeal for information following burglary from Wheels bike shop in Gillingham

Police in Gillingham have launched an investigation following a break-in at Wheels bike shop.

The burglary happened shortly before 2.30am on Tuesday, 21st February, as thieves made off with three bikes – an Ideal Prisma E610 electric bike, a red Scott Spark 960 full suspension mountain bike and a red Corratec E-Power X Vert Pro electric bike.

Police Constable Jon Kirkham, of North Dorset police, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this burglary, and I am keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist us in finding those responsible.

“Despite the incident occurring in the early hours, from our enquiries we believe there were a number of people and vehicles in the area at the time. I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or any motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.

“I would also ask members of the public to contact us if they come across bikes matching the descriptions given above being offered for sale locally online or in unusual circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230027552. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

Earlier this month, a trio of thieves were jailed after ram-raiding a Cheshire e-bike store and leading police on a dangerous chase.

On Friday, 5th August 2022, Cheshire Police were called at around 12.30am to reports of an ongoing e-bike shop on Hollands Road, Northwich.

The caller reported that the unit had been rammed by a car, and that a number of high-value bikes were stolen from the property.

Paul Blackley, 33, of Goldrill Avenue, Bolton – sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary other than a dwelling and possession of a class B drug (Cannabis).

Jordan Buckle, 24, of Dickinson Street West, Horwich, Bolton – sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary other than a dwelling. Also banned from driving for three years and nine months for failing to provide a specimen.

Adam Hodson, 36, of Suffolk Street, Salford – sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary other than a dwelling and failing to provide a specimen.

The trio, who had all pleaded guilty to all charges against them, were all sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, 7th February.