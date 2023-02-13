Thieves jailed after ram-raiding e-bike store and leading police on dangerous chase 

Share Facebook

A trio of thieves have been jailed after ram-raiding a Cheshire e-bike store and leading police on a dangerous chase.

On Friday, 5th August 2022, Cheshire Police were called at around 12.30am to reports of an ongoing e-bike shop on Hollands Road, Northwich.

The caller reported that the unit had been rammed by a car, and that a number of high-value bikes were stolen from the property.

Officers were deployed to the scene, and while on route an office spotted a speeding white Volkswagen Crafter van.

Police then pursued the van, occupied by three men, who later abandoned the vehicle after driving into a dead end road.

Attempting to evade police on foot, the three men were then arrested while trying to hide in nearby gardens.

Officers also recovered all of the stolen items inside the abandoned van, and discovered clothing and gloves worn by the suspects dumped nearby.

Detective Constable Claire Heatley, of Northwich Proactive Team, said: “The actions of these three men had a significant impact on the business. Not only did the men steal almost £10,000 worth of stock, but they also caused significant damage to the exterior of building, which resulted in loss of trade and cost almost £18,000 to repair.

“In addition, the business will also be forced to relocate as their landlord refused to renew the lease at the end of the current term because of the burglary.

“Thankfully, as a result of the quick-thinking officer, and the subsequent investigation, all three men have now been held accountable for their actions and all of the stolen items have been recovered and returned.

“I hope that the conclusion of this case will provide some closure to the business owners, and also acts as reassurance to other local residents and businesses, demonstrating how we are committed to doing all we can to tackle burglary.

“I also hope that the sentence acts as a warning to any other criminals planning to come across the border and target Northwich – the message is clear we will be waiting for you and we will get you.”

Paul Blackley, 33, of Goldrill Avenue, Bolton – sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary other than a dwelling and possession of a class B drug (Cannabis).

Jordan Buckle, 24, of Dickinson Street West, Horwich, Bolton – sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary other than a dwelling. Also banned from driving for three years and nine months for failing to provide a specimen.

Adam Hodson, 36, of Suffolk Street, Salford – sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary other than a dwelling and failing to provide a specimen.

The trio, who had all pleaded guilty to all charges against them, were all sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, 7th February.