Lyon Equipment appoints Alice Clews-Smith as Ortlieb development manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lyon Equipment has appointed Alice Clews-Smith to the role of Ortlieb Brand Development Manager, tasked with supporting the continued growth of the industry-leading cycle brand Ortlieb.

Lyon Equipment is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the distribution relationship between Lyon and Ortlieb dates back over three decades, making Lyon Ortlieb’s longest-standing distribution partner.

Clews-Smith joins with a wealth of experience in the bike industry having worked with leading brands. She is also the co-founder of Steezy collective, an inclusive cycling collective for all women, all non-binary and all trans riders. As part of her role within the collective, she has worked with Rapha to empower the underrepresented cycling community.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the team at Lyon Equipment and be surrounded by a wealth of knowledge and expertise,” she said.

“Lyon is well-regarded and has a reputation for inspiring and equipping people to push their boundaries. This is something that really draws me to the business and its growing team. I hope to embrace Lyon’s values and add my passion and enthusiasm to grow and develop Ortlieb in the UK.”

Lyon said it looks forward to supporting the continued growth of Ortlieb with Clews-Smith and hopes to take full advantage of new opportunities that are arising for the brand.

She can be contacted on +44 (0)7930538739 or via email at alice@lyon.co.uk

Lyon Equipment, based in Tebay, Cumbria, is a leading distributor in the outdoors market, from climbing, to mountaineering, watersports, and cycling.

Read more: Trash Free Trails urges bike shops to become ‘community hubs’ in fight against littering

Founded in 1973 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Lyon now employs over 90 people and has a turnover in excess of £16 million.

Brands in the Lyon cycling portfolio include Ortlieb, Salsa bikes, Teravail tyres, 7Mesh apparel, and Industry nine wheels.