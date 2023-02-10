Trash Free Trails urges bike shops to become ‘community hubs’ in fight against littering 

Share Facebook

Environmental campaign group Trash Free Trails is urging UK bike shops to join forces to help combat littering in the mountain bike scene.

Trash Free Trails (TFT), a non-profit that aims to reduce the waste found in parks, trails and wild places, is calling on cycling businesses to join their efforts by becoming ‘community hubs’.

As part of this new initiative, TFT Community HUbs will be local businesses inspired by the organisation that want to bring the message to their own community.

It is a free programme for local shop owners, cafes, outdoor centres, and community spaces, who want to advocate for TFT’s work.

Each Community Hub will be provided with a material pack to organise their own trail cleans, support and advice from the team at Trash Free Trails, and on the ground support from some of their local ambassadors.

Rachel Coleman, communications manager for TFT said: “For many riders, bike shops aren’t just a place to get repairs. They’re places to meet, socialise, get inspired and make new mates. By becoming TFT Community Hubs, these places simply add to what they offer their customers, providing them with new ways to connect with and take care of the places they ride.”

TFT added: “So why encourage bike shops to get involved? Turns out mountain bikers are the outdoors’ most notorious litterers – but with Trash Free Trails they’re transforming their reputation toward becoming the most environmentally engaged outdoor community there is. Trash Free Trails believe bike shops, cycling centres and bike parks, as cornerstones of local cycling communities, are the key to getting more bikers invested in their mission.”

To become a TFT Community Hub, simply email your store name and location to hello@trashfreetrails.org with the subject ‘Make Me A TFT Community Hub’.