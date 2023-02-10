The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 10th February

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle Technician – Primera Sports

We have a full time position for a cycle technician.

5 days per week.

Excellent rates of pay.

Very attractive discount scheme available.

Pension scheme.

Working with the worlds best brands.

Secure Employment.

You will be joining our very friendly team who all work well together which produces a great working experience.

Cycle Technician – Cycle Heaven Ltd

We are looking for a team player who is passionate about cycling; a person of sterling character with a demonstrable mechanical aptitude and competence, plus a familiarity with all the systems on modern bicycles. A clean driving licence would also be very useful. Duties include the assembly of new bicycles, including e-bikes, repairs to a diverse range of cycles as well as serving customers, as we operate open workshops.

The successful candidate will be based at our main store initially, an exceptional flagship store with a lively cafe, but would also get to work at our other sites, including Cycle Heaven at the Station and also in our workshop attached to a cafe/bar on Bishopthorpe Road – CH at the Angel. We are a lively business full of hard working people who pride themselves on high standards of customer service and dedication to cycling advocacy.

Assistant Store Manager – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a Full Time Assistant Store Manager in Denham, Uxbridge. Whether it be for the weekday commute or weekend pursuits, our customers have very different preferences. What they all have in common is a genuine excitement when they’re presented with their cycling products & you are looked upon not just as a representative of The Electric Bike Shop, but as an ambassador for cycling.

Your role is to ensure that you & the team deliver this through sharing your passion, contributing to a quality customer experience & doing what’s right. We’re a growing company, but we operate like a local, independent bike shop & it’s your responsibility to promote this mentality through coaching the team to offer great service & exceed our customers’ expectations every single day. Your role doesn’t just stop there.

Cycle Sales Advisor – Primera Sports

We have a full time position to join our sales team.

5 days per week.

Excellent rates of pay.

Very attractive discount scheme available.

Pension scheme.

Working with the worlds best brands.

Secure Employment.

Based on the beautiful South Coast which is a very nice place to live and cycle. We have been established for over 30 years and offer very secure employment. Dorset is a stunning area and well worth relocating to. We have several staff members who have relocated over time and all love life on the South Coast. New Forest one side and Purbeck Hills the other and of course the sea and beaches on your doorstep.

Community Bike Mechanic Apprentice – The Family Bike Club

We are looking for someone to assist on; and play a pivotal role in the day-to-day running of a new & unique cycling social enterprise that has a total focus on delivering innovative cycling solutions to the community. Duties will include building, repairing and servicing all kinds of bicycles. We are a not-for-profit, with a greater goal in mind at all times.

We are keen for the apprentice to play a major role in the future of the project and would hope the successful applicant’s role can grow as the entity grows in its own right. We are keen to offer out responsibility and influence in operational decisions from an early stage.