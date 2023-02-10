Extra UK shares top 10 ‘must-see’ highlights for COREbike 2023 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2023 edition of COREbike is just a few short weeks away, and both brands and distributors will be showcasing the latest exciting developments in the cycling market for the year.

Returning to Whittlebury Hall, in Towcester, Northamptonshire from 19th-21st February, COREbike is a major highlight for the industry, as dealers, distributors and brands are given the opportunity to converge on the motor-racing-themed hotel to catch up and view the latest products.

Distributor Extra UK has released a list of 10 ‘must-see’ highlights for this year’s edition of the show, including new products from Topeak and Pirelli, as well as new brands NamedSport and All Mountain Style.

Here is what Extra has to say about its brands this year:

Topeak

Topeak is introducing 30 innovative and problem-solving new products to the market in the categories of tools, bags and mudguards. Innovation and quality is at the heart of the brand and the new products such as the Elementa range of seat bags and straps continue this. Multiple sizes are available to suit a range of disciplines. They are simple to mount and carry the essential gear for those road or trailside emergencies. Also launching are a range of hidden on the bike tools such as Plug ‘n’ Tool Mountain and Plug ‘n’ Tool Roadie. These feature compact tool kits hidden inside the handlebars to keep them neatly out of the way until required. Also in the range is a BB Hide ‘n’ Tool that slides into your MTB bottom bracket and a Plug ‘n’ Chain Tool again hidden in the handlebars ready for those emergency chain fixes to keep you rolling.

ABUS

The PowerDome comes directly from the ABUS factory in Italy and is the perfect helmet for everyone balancing price, features and performance. The YouDrop is a brand-new kids MTB helmet available in either full face or open variants. Find out more on both on the ABUS display at the show.

NamedSport

NamedSport products help to optimize performance and recovery times while promoting general wellbeing. Quality of ingredients is never compromised, and the range of energy bars, gels and recovery products are the choice of many top professional athletes.

All Mountain Style

All Mountain Style products are driven by high-quality design and innovation across frame protection and grips. There are over 40 different frame protection designs, available in a few simple and easyto-apply formats to protect both mountain and gravel frames, forks and cranks.

Ergon

The ergonomically adapted surface of the SF series prevent the typical problems of riders. The shape and position of the relief channels have been optimized by studying numerous test riders using the latest pressure measurement techniques. Men’s and Women’s variants are available with and without gel pads.

Pirelli

The range of quality Pirelli tyres keeps growing. A brand-new range of Scorpion MTB Enduro and DH tyres are perfect for UK conditions. The road range develops with further tubeless options alongside new Gravel products in the Cinturato RC and S. The new Angel Urban range is worth a look too.

Fizik

New for 2023 we are introducing a 30-day comfort guarantee on all fizik saddles purchased in store within the UK and Ireland. Visit our display at the show to find out more.

Crank Brothers

Optimised platform for Trail and XC riding, the new Mallet Trail expands the well know Mallet range. Longer spindles for more shoe clearance and integrated traction pad technology to match shoe to pedal. Premium bearings and double seal system protect against the UK weather. Five-year warranty included.

Rapid Racer

Now available is a Rear Extender for the ProGuard Rear. Extends the front of the ProGuard Mini to coax mud and spray out through the bottom of the chainstay providing additional protection to protect your shock and linkages from the elements.

Clif

Delivering the classic taste now in mini form for a delicious go anywhere snack. Provides between 108 and 111 calories and 4g of plant-based protein. Each Caddy contains 10 mini bars. Available in Chocolate Chip, Crunchy Peanut Butter and delicious White Chocolate Macadamia