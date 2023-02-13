Madison and Sportline appoint John Oakes, Malcolm Coles, and Rowan Smith

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Madison has announced that three new sales managers have joined its sales team.

John Oakes and Malcolm Coles will be under the Madison brand, while Rowan Smith joins the Sportline team. All three are industry veterans and bring a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the company, the distributor said.

John Oakes has nearly forty years of experience in various industry roles including retail, wholesale and distribution. Most recently he worked for Muc-Off after spells with ZyroFisher and Evans Cycles. Rowan Smith has first-hand shop knowledge as he has been running his own shop in Hastings since 2012, after spells managing various Evans Cycles stores in the South East.

Malcom Coles is already a familiar face having been with Madison since 2019 on the Motocross side of the business as a territory sales manager. Before Madison, Malcolm worked for Finch Cycles for 12 years so is already very familiar with the bike industry.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, said: “All U.K. based Madison and Sportline area sales managers are fully employed and focused wholly on either the Madison or Sportline distributed brands. The restructuring and transition from sales agents to employed staff has taken place over the last couple of years in order to ensure we are able to offer our customers the best service possible and a level of service that we can be proud of.

“This process is now complete. Our field-based staff are there to focus solely on our network of specialist bicycle retailers and no one else. To represent our brands in the best possible way and to add value for our dealers by helping them get the best performance from our products and services within their businesses.”

Read more: Lyon Equipment appoints Alice Clews-Smith as Ortlieb development manager

All three new Sales Managers will be at Madison’s in-house show iceBike next month, an opportunity for them to meet both new and familiar faces.