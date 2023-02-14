Chris Froome confirmed for Cycle Show 2023 

Share Facebook

The organisers of The Cycle Show 2023 have confirmed that four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will be attending the event.

Froome, who races for Israel Premier Tech, is the latest addition to the long list of cycling stars attending the trade and consumer event in London this April.

Taking place from 21st-23rd April 2023 at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace venue, The Cycle Show will feature a trade-focused day on the Friday, with access to the VIP lounge including free tea and coffee for dealers.

Froome will be attending the show on Saturday, 22nd April, and will be conducting a Q&A and autograph session, before he will take to the stage for a chat with long-distance cyclist Nick Bourne to discuss the Safari Simbaz project, a residential cycling camp in Kenya.

Froome joins a long list of talent attending the show, including Beth Schriever, Tahnée Seagrave, Nicholas Roche, Pippa York, Kriss Kyle, Pete Kennaugh and Zoe Bäckstedt, with more still to be announced. On-stage appearances will be hosted by Eurosport cycling pundit and ex-GCN presenter Matt Stephens and TV presenter Rebecca Charlton.

Trade registration is now open and dealers can access the show any way. IBDs and online retailers can register for a free pass now.

The Cycle Show brings together a variety of exhibitors from the cycle and e-mobility sectors, aimed at both consumers and retailers.

This year’s event will feature a number of major distributors, including ZyroFisher, Velobrands, Moore Large and Ison Distribution, just to name a few.

IBDs and online retailers can register for a free pass now to attend the event’s grand opening on Friday, 21st April.

Formerly held at the Birmingham NEC, The Cycle Show officially moved to London in 2022.

This year’s show will feature a host of talks from professional bike riders and industry figures, demo tracks to test ride bikes, retro exhibitions to offer blasts from the past, as well as activities for kids.

You can register for your trade pass here.