Enve branches into gravel bike market with new Mog frameset

US wheel brand Enve has branched into the gravel bike market with the release of the new Mog frameset.

Designed as a lightweight and durable carbon build, with tuned geometry for 700c wheels and tyres, the Mog comes in a variety of sizes and fork rakes for additional customisation.

Enve’s Mog retails for £5,300 for the ‘chassis’ (the frame, fork, stem, seatpost and headset.).

The brand has aimed to offer plenty of versatility on the Mog’s design, including a choice of drivetrain compatibility – from mechanical, to electronic wired and wireless, and a choice of 1x or 2x chainset.

Enve has also install a downtube storage unit, called the Cargo Bay, which can be configured to fit accessories from puncture repair kits to personal belongings. Each Mog will be supplied with two neoprene cargo bags to protect items kept in the storage space.

According to Enve, the Mog’s geometry has been optimised for 700c wheels and tyres, up to 50mm tyre depth.

The bike comes in six frame sizes and with a choice of three different fork rakes.

Further customisation is available with Enve’s selection of handlebars, compatible with the internal cable routing of the Mog frame.

Enve Composites, distributed in the UK by Saddleback, is a specialist in carbon fibre products.

In 2016, Enve was bought by the parent company of Mavic wheels Amer Sports, which also owns brands like Suunto, Arc’teryx and Salomon.

Mog specs