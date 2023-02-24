The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 24th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike and Gear Sales Shop Floor Team Member – Giant Guildford

We are looking for enthusiastic people to join our team at the Giant Brand Store.

Initially we are looking for a Salesperson to complement our existing team in the store.

However, the potential at this to enlarge the role into bike fitting and other area in the shop. We are open five days a week from 10am to 5pm, offer bike fitting, memberships, service plans, coaching, maintenance classes, ride outs etc.

Our aim is to offer local cyclists a hub for all their cycling needs and we pride ourselves on our customer service and ability to meet our customers’ needs.

Working for us you will need to be outgoing and communicative, open minded to all types of cycling activity and love everything about the Giant brand (as they are our key partner).