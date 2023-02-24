The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 24th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Bike and Gear Sales Shop Floor Team Member – Giant Guildford
We are looking for enthusiastic people to join our team at the Giant Brand Store.
Initially we are looking for a Salesperson to complement our existing team in the store.
However, the potential at this to enlarge the role into bike fitting and other area in the shop. We are open five days a week from 10am to 5pm, offer bike fitting, memberships, service plans, coaching, maintenance classes, ride outs etc.
Our aim is to offer local cyclists a hub for all their cycling needs and we pride ourselves on our customer service and ability to meet our customers’ needs.
Working for us you will need to be outgoing and communicative, open minded to all types of cycling activity and love everything about the Giant brand (as they are our key partner).
Workshop Manager – Wildside Cycles
We are now looking to recruit an experienced Workshop Manager for our busy Store In Tunbridge Wells. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take the next step in an exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for all things bike, then Wildside Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge.
Sales Assistant – The Electric Bike Shop
The Electric Bike Shop in Bristol is looking for a full time Sales Assistant to join our expanding team.
You will be assisting our Sales Manager serving customers in the store and over the phone, carrying out technical handovers, managing deliveries and carrying out sales administration. You will also be responsible for the day to day running of the store including stock control and managing our cycle technicians when our Sales Manager is out of the branch visiting our other stores.
An interest and passion for cycling is essential, experience / knowledge of electric bikes would be a bonus but full E-Bike training will be provided. A knowledge of bike mechanics would be great although not essential.
Regional Independent Sales Representatives – Pactimo Ltd
If you love cycling, like we do, and believe that building lasting customer relationships is the way to individual and team success, then Pactimo is the place for you.
Currently we are seeking part-time, dedicated and motivated Regional Independent Sales Representatives in the following areas:
South England
The Midlands
To be responsible for developing and gaining new CUSTOM customers within a specific geographical area throughout key customer groups. You will be required to manage and achieve agreed sales targets assisted by the support of Pactimo.
Sales Assistant/Bike Mechanic – Total Fitness Bath
We at Total Fitness in Bath are looking for a someone to join our small and versatile team in-store. With its roots dating back to 1985 we’ve been dealing with bikes and helping cyclists for a long time!
As a store we are proud to help customer’s from a wide range of backgrounds, be it someone wanting to try and help an ailing bike back out on the road or selling a customer their brand new dream bike.
Previous experience of the bike industry would be beneficial, as would mechanical experience or competence. More important is an active interest in cycling and it’s way of life – regardless of what that means to you.
This is a full time position (5 day week) to include Saturdays and occasional Bank holidays.