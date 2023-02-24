E-bike conversion brand Boost secures six-figure investment 

Share Facebook

British e-bike conversion brand Boost has closed its latest funding round after securing a six-figure investment.

Boost, founded by Cambridge engineer Nick Bailey, is an aftermarket conversion kit brand that works directly with retailers.

Following the latest investment round, with support mostly from high-net worth individuals, Boost plans to use the cash to ramp up its sales and marketing activity directly with bike shops, both in the UK and abroad.

Bailey said: “It was important for us to get investors on-board who really understand and are motivated by our kit’s potential. Not just to revolutionise e-bike ownership, but to actually bring people back into cycling. People who’ve got a bike sat in their shed or garage, unused and unloved – this kit will make them fall back in love with cycling again.”

Boost said it is firmly focused on creating genuine partnerships with bike shops, driving thousands of riders in-store, and supporting them year-round. As part of its support, Boost hired a dedicated brand champion in Liam Sargent, a trained mechanic and an U23 multidisciplinary cyclist who competes in cross-country, Road and cyclocross.

Boost will also be attending its first ever cycling event this year – The Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace in April – with plans to meet hundreds of bike shop owners, staff, mechanics, and consumers.

The Boost kit is a motor mounted in the rear wheel, which provides increased stability and a smoother ride, similar to a pre-built e-bike. A simple and intuitive handlebar-mounted unit, or app, controls two power settings, plus a 10-second ‘Super Boost’ button for trickier climbs.

Priced at £690.00 all fitted, Boost says it aims democratising e-bike ownership – meaning any standard bike can be converted, with owners avoiding the usual four-figure sum for an e-bike.