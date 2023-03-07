Limitlass secures Endura as presenting sponsor for August festival

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Endura has announced it will be partnering with the Limitlass women’s mountain bike festival as presenting sponsors.

The event will bring three days of skills coaching, guided rides, well-being and entertainment, to the Glen Tanar Estate in Royal Deeside from Friday, August 18, to Sunday, August 20.

First held in 2022, the festival is run by mountain bike guides and coaches Anna Riddell, Fiona Finnie and Katie May and has quickly established itself as a must-attend event.

Following the announcement, an excited Riddell said: “We are over the moon to partner with Endura, a company whose passion and commitment for mountain biking equals our own.

“Endura’s grass roots approach to supporting women is so evident and we love that.

“Their creativity and passion is shining through with ideas of support, going above and beyond to help us realise our vision for Limitlass.”

The festival won Best MTB Event title at the Scottish Mountain Bike Awards at the Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland Conference in November.

It is designed for riders of all abilities to progress their skills, build confidence and enjoy the trails at some of the best riding in the north east of Scotland, a fast-emerging hotspot.

Lucinda Beresford from Endura said: “We loved the Limitlass experience last year and are exceptionally pleased to be stepping up to support the event as presenting partners.

“Women’s only events are key to encouraging more women into cycling and are heartened to see the cycling industry increasingly involved in helping to support events that create safe spaces for women to explore their love of mountain biking.”

Endura was established in 1993 and the partnership with Limitlass is the latest in a long list for the

Scottish-based brand.

Among the riders and organisations to receive support are: Brixton BMX, Danny Macaskill, Kriss Kyle, Brooke Trine and Mikalya Parton to name a few.

For more information on Limitlass, visit: wearelimitlass.com