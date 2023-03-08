Watford Cycle Hub unveils plans for 10th anniversary celebrations

Share Facebook

Cyclists across Hertfordshire will be heading towards Watford Cycle Hub this weekend to celebrate the organisation’s 10th birthday.

A programme of events is planned for Saturday, March 11, to mark the decade during which they have been teaching people of all ages to cycle, organising community rides, providing value for money reconditioned bikes and maintaining machines of all shapes and sizes.

In its ten years, the Cycle Hub has opened a branch in Leavesden Country Park and helped create other hubs in St Albans and Stevenage.

Founder Kate Jenkins estimates that the Cycle Hub has taught more than 3,500 children and adults to ride confidently and safely, taken thousands of people out to explore the Hertfordshire countryside and reconditioned and sold nearly 2,000 bicycles.

In that time, more than 10,000 bikes have been serviced or repaired in the workshops.

Starting out in a disused cricket pavilion, the Watford Cycle Hub now operates out of a purpose-built facility.

Supported by Watford Borough Council and Watford Community Housing Trust, it includes a café, workshop and shop and a special learn to ride tarmacked ‘mini-town’ with signs, road markings and a model electric vehicle charging point.

For its anniversary party, the Cycle Hub is inviting the community to come for tea.

Jenkins said “The last ten years have flown by. We’ve brought the joy of cycling to so many people with the help of our brilliant staff, friends, partners and volunteers; March 11, is our chance to reflect on what we’ve achieved as a community and the impact which we have had.”

Organised rides, open to anyone, will converge on the Cycle Hub during the day.

There will be a chance to take part in an attempt to pedal the equivalent distance of 120 miles in individual laps of the King George V Playing Fields, where the Cycle Hub is based.

Visitors can test their skills at the ‘Speedy Tyre Change’ and a team of experienced mechanics will be on hand to give free health checks to bikes.

The Cycle Hub’s trishaws will be out and about offering free rides to people with disabilities and elderly people who want to join in the fun.

A number of guests, including the Mayor of Watford, Peter Taylor, are expected through the day.

The Mayor said: “The anniversary celebrations will highlight the Cycle Hub’s contributions to the local community over the past ten years. Since they started, the Cycle Hub has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable transport in the area; encouraging more people to cycle for everyday journeys, such as commuting to work, school, or the shops.

“Whenever I visit, I am so impressed by the warmth of the welcome and the real community that Fiona, Kate and the team have created. From bringing old bikes back into use to helping people of all ages learn how to ride confidently and safely, they have made such a positive difference to our town.”

The occasion will also be used to launch the Cycle Hubs’ ‘Spring Commit to Ride’ challenge which will see people signing up to ride a regular 10, 25 or 50 miles per month for three months.

The event is aimed at promoting cycling as an inclusive and accessible activity that can be enjoyed by all members of the community, regardless of their age, ability, or background.

The day will kick off at 11 am and the fun will continue until 4pm. Refreshments will be on sale from the Cycle Hub’s café. Based at the King George V Playing Fields (WD18 9QD), the party can be reached via the Ebury Way and on the network of local dedicated cycle routes.