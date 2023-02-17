Bicycle Association hosts its largest ever gathering of bike industry leaders 

Share Facebook

Trade body the Bicycle Association recently held its largest gathering of bike industry leaders in Birmingham.

The Bicycle Association (BA) Annual Members’ Conference took place on 9th February, and featured 150 delegates representing 90 cycling brands and businesses.

Industry leaders gathered to discuss how to lead the bike trade out of a challenging period.

Steve Garidis, Bicycle Association executive director, said: “We are thrilled to have had this kind of record turnout for our conference, the first time we’ve had to open a waiting list. This is testament to the commitment that the cycling industry has to recover after a difficult year, and to explore every growth opportunity available for cycling in the U.K.”

The day-long conference, held in Birmingham, included panel discussions and new announcements and projects.

The BA Market Data Service presented its 2022 full year report, Riding Out the Storm, with head of insights John Worthington taking members through exclusive analysis of previously unseen sales data. The afternoon saw an update on the BA’s Industrial Case for Cycling project, ahead of an important launch of this crucial initiative this summer.

The agenda also included learning clinics focused on technical and regulatory headlines, diversity and inclusion, e-bike battery collection and re-shoring.

Nikki Hawyes, country leader at Cycle Sports Group, said: “I came away from the BA Members’ Conference feeling energised by the initiatives in the BA pipeline and the collective industry will to tackle our challenges and redouble efforts to get more people cycling in the U.K.”

Panellists and speakers included:

Danny Williams – CEO, Active Travel England

The Rt Hon Jesse Norman MP , Minister of State (Decarbonisation and Technology)

Diane Wehrle – Marketing & Insights Director, MRI Springboard

Nikki Hawyes – UK Country Leader, Cycling Sports Group

Adam Tranter – West Midlands Cycling & Walking Commissioner and Founder & CEO Fusion Media

John Worthington – Head of Insights, BA

Paul Kenchington – Managing Director, The Bicycle Chain

Nadine Thompson – EMEA Commercial Director Outdoor & Cycle, Pentland Brands

Lisa Hopkinson – Transport for Quality of Life

Jerry Lawson – Chief Frog, Frog Bikes

Mark Urbanowski – Warwick Manufacturing Group

Lee Kidger – Managing Director, Raleigh UK

Members of the Bicycle Association

The next meeting of BA members will take place this summer.