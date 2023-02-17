The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 17th February

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Brand Manager – Ison Distribution

An exciting opportunity for a dynamic and enthusiastic candidate to successfully manage a product portfolio of some of the finest brands in the cycling industry along with a great team of colleagues inside a small, friendly, family-owned company that has been passionately involved in the cycling industry for over 125 years.

Established in 1992, Ison Distribution Ltd (ID) has long been known as an outstanding distributor of high-quality bicycles, parts and accessories. We offer many exclusive market leading products, and our dedicated staff strive to provide excellent service to all of our customers. Ison Distribution primarily supplies a strategic mixture of products across 20+ brands to UK and International dealers and distributors and we continue to evolve with this exciting marketplace.

Warehouse and mail-order assistant – Stif Mountain Bikes

Stif Mountain Bikes are looking for a hard working and enthusiastic warehouse & mail-order assistant to join us at our HQ.

Stif is one of the UK’s leading mountain bike stores, with a successful website and 2 retail locations, you would be joining a busy team of passionate staff.

We pride ourselves on industry leading customer service. The products that we specialise in and sell are some of the very best that the industry has to offer, and our customers are often discerning enthusiasts. In line with this, the attention to detail and level of customer service required from any of our staff needs to be very high.

Some knowledge of cycling hardware and software would be advantageous. You will need excellent written, numerical and verbal communication skills. The ability to work as a team member is vital. General IT skills and competence are a must.

Store manager – Mountain Mania Cycles

Mountain Mania Cycles operates at 4 locations, 1 in Hertfordshire and 3 in Oxfordshire and this new opportunity to join a company that is passionate about the industry and the customer service it provides along with future career progression.

You will have full onsite responsibility;

To Manage onsite employees

To Manage the Workshop facility

To Manage logistics and security

To Manage Stock Levels and Purchasing

To Maximise new bike sales, P&A and Workshop sales.

Cycle Technician – Cookson Cycles

We are looking for a skilled workshop mechanic, who is passionate about bikes to join our well-established and friendly team.

Cookson Cycles is an independent cycle store in Whitefield, just on the outskirts of North Manchester. We are an enthusiastic team, who pride ourselves in excellent customer service and high-quality repairs. We stock some of the best cycle brands in the industry including Trek & Scott bikes and a wide range of premium parts and accessories.

Our shop is within easy commuting reach of the likes of Manchester, Bury, Bolton and other surrounding Lancashire towns.

Workshop lead/ mechanic – Prologue Performance Cycling Ltd

Prologue Performance Cycling is a high-end road bike shop and café in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Prologue opened in 2014 and has seen year on year growth leading to an expansion of the business last year with the opening of a new bike showroom within the same location to enable us to better display the range of bikes we stock from brands such as Cervelo, Pinarello, Colnago, BMC and Bianchi and to provide an enhanced customer experience.

We are recruiting for either a highly skilled workshop mechanic or workshop lead to take responsibility for the day-today running of a busy workshop with a focus on custom builds, all aspects of bike repair and a strong focus on the best brands then industry has to offer.