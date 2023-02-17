Reilly Cycleworks to exhibit its titanium bikes at COREbike for the first time

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brighton-based bike brand Reilly Cycleworks will be showcasing its titanium frames at COREbike for the first time this year.

The brand has been at the forefront of desirable titanium bike design in the UK, and is currently in the process of expanding its retailer network throughout the country.

Exhibiting at COREbike for this first time in 2023, Reilly plans to highlight the perks of its products for retailers, including a 33% margin on framesets, and complete bike builds at a slightly reduced rate of 27%. All Reilly titanium frames also come with a lifetime warranty for the first owner, offering dealers peace of mind.

Chris Ratcliff, Reilly Cycleworks’ business development director, said: “We are looking to expand our UK network by building solid relationships with bike shops and workshops around the country who understand the Reilly brand and ethos. We’re conscious there are shops that are not familiar with the brand in its current incarnation and COREbike presents a perfect platform to showcase our product and network.”

You can find the Reilly Cycleworks team, Phil, Chris and Isaac, at COREbike in the Syndicate Room S30 (near the dining area.)

Reilly models on show at COREbike will be:

Reilly’s advanced Fusion Titanium Aero Road Disc with stand-out features including its sleek investment cast 6AL-4V titanium head tube, invisible welds and aero ‘Kamm tail’ seat stays. An “excellent bike with the performance and looks of carbon, but the stunning comfort and longevity of titanium,” said road.cc who named the Fusion one of the best road bikes of 2022.

The best-selling ‘do-it-all’ Gradient gravel bike , based on the adventure geometry which Mark Reilly perfected over a 30-year frame building career . Mark’s design work on the Gradient was so progressive that its launch pre-dated the whole gravel phenomenon. The Gradient is the embodiment of titanium’s renowned ‘flex and flow’ guaranteeing all-day comfort.

Reilly’s classic round-tubed T325 road / sportive bike, available in both caliper or disc brake versions. Fast, responsive and surprisingly lightweight, the much-lauded T325 perfectly balances the best qualities of titanium (stiffness, weight, comfort and durability) to produce an exceptionally direct, but smooth road experience.

Ratcliff added: “We are titanium evangelists and believe we have a bike to suit every rider, whether that’s novice commuters seeking greater comfort, seasoned sportive riders, multi-day bikepackers or ultra-distance fanatics. Nothing quite matches the joy of riding titanium and we are seeking out like-minded dealers who are as passionate as we are about highlighting the benefits. We’re looking forward to connecting with store owners to discuss how we can best support them to increase sales and awareness of Reilly bikes. It’s a precarious time for bike businesses, but I believe if we support each other, we can come out fighting.”

Reilly will also be attending iceBike North and iceBike South in March, and taking a stand at The Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace in April.

Read more: Madison to distribute Australian light and safety brand Knog

To enquire about joining the Reilly dealer network, email sales@reillycycleworks.com, call 01273 694143 or WhatsApp 07401 064325.