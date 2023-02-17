Madison to distribute Australian light and safety brand Knog 

Share Facebook

Madison has announced a new distribution partnership with the Australian cycling accessory brand Knog.

Known for its innovations in the light, safety, and security market, including silicone bike lights and an anti-theft system, Knog was founded in Melbourne in 2002 and is now available in 45 countries.

Previously distributed in the UK by Silverfish, Knog will now working with Madison in the UK and Ireland.

Madison CEO Dominic Langan, said: “It is with great pleasure to be able to announce Madison as the exclusive distributor for Knog in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, with immediate effect. Knog is an award-winning, world renowned Australian cycling brand founded back in 2002. Knog pride themselves on designing products which defy convention, with outstanding aesthetics and functionality. The brand and the range will be well known to many already but there is plenty of beautifully designed innovation yet to come, some of which will be ready for you to first see at iceBike 2023.

“Knog really complements the Madison brand portfolio and we believe there is a huge opportunity to grow the brand within our territories. Stock is just being booked in now and will be available to order on www.madisonb2b.co.uk during the week commencing 20th February 2023.”

Knog is known for its silicone bike like the Frog and the Oi bell, along with the Scout – an 85-decibel anti-theft system paired with an accurate GPS location device. The Scout attaches to a bike’s bottle cage mounts and can be armed and disarmed using Knog’s own app and features a six-month battery life.

Hugo Davidson, Knog CEO, said: “it was imperative to us that Knog’s UK distributor shared our ambitious targets for growth over the next 5 years and beyond, and in the team at Madison we found exactly that equally ambitious partner.”

Knog will be attending Madison’s in-house show iceBike in Manchester and in London in March.

For more details on iceBike visit: www.icebike.co.uk