Kids Ride Shotgun announces Extra UK and Cyclex as new distribution partners

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Kids Ride Shotgun has announced Extra UK and Cyclex as its new distribution partners.

The New Zealand-based brand, which manufacturers unique ‘shotgun-style’ children’s seats and accessories, first entered the UK market in 2019 and has been growing in profile.

Previously distributed by VeloBrands since its introduction to the UK, Kids Ride Shotgun will now be distributed by Extra in the UK, and Extra’s subsidiary Cyclex in Ireland.

Dan Necklen, co-founder of Kids Ride Shotgun, said: ““We’re proud of our success to date in the UK, all thanks to the team at VeloBrands and the retailers that share our vision to raise mountain bike kids. At the same time, we feel like we’re really just getting started, so we’re super excited about the new partnership with Extra, and we feel like they have the team and platform to achieve further growth, and ultimately introduce more kids into the sport.”

Kids Ride Shotgun said the move to Extra and Cyclex coincides with the company’s transition from a child seat business, to a brand offering a range of products for MTB kids 0-5 years, with some of those new products on display at COREbike – notably their new off-road balance bike.

Read more: Brompton unveils 4th edition of CHPT3 collaboration bike

Mark Greshon, head of brands at Extra UK, said: “Kids Ride Shotgun is another exciting addition to our portfolio. The majority of our brands are aimed at cycling enthusiasts so it’s great to be able to work with a brand that wants to get kids on bikes from an early age and allow them to grow up riding. The new products from Kids Ride Shotgun adds to this ethos and we’re looking forward to being able to offer them to both new and existing dealers.”

UK bike retailers can now order the full range of Kids Ride Shotgun products from www.extrauk.co.uk or for dealers in Ireland www.cyclexie.ie or by contacting their local area sales manager.

Kids Ride Shotgun will have its own room at COREbike in the S1 space, while Extra UK will be occupying its regular spot in the Grand Prix Suite.