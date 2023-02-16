Brompton unveils 4th edition of CHPT3 collaboration bike

Share Facebook

British folding bike icon Brompton has unveiled the fourth edition of its CHPT3 collaboration bike, as part of the ongoing partnership with David Millar’s clothing brand.

This new edition of CHPT3 Brompton features a number of performance upgrades, including titanium forks and rear triangle, and is designed for speed improvements.

To test the new machine, Millar rode through the streets of New York with the KnightRyders, a cycling community based in the city.

Millar, a former professional rider and Tour de France stage winner, said: “The experience of riding through the unfamiliar streets and alleyways of Brooklyn, NYC with the Knight Ryders brought me a full-on buzz and fresh appreciation for the wonderful experiences this bike has opened for so many!

“The power of choosing to unfollow digital social groups, choosing instead to follow hearts and minds while riding, was something I was thrilled to discover in person and could never have predicted. New York was the perfect setting to test the urban performance creds of our latest Brompton x CHPT3 creation with a group who truly know how to enjoy this amazing city.”

The first Brompton x CHPT3 4th Edition bikes are available on a first come, first served basis at global Brompton Junction stores today, as well as via www.brompton.com and selected accredited retailers.

Brompton x CHPT3 – 4th Edition Specs