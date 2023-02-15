Cube releases new combination children’s trailer and buggy 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

German bike brand Cube has released a new product targetted at families – a combination bike trailer and buggy.

The new Cube Kids Trailer CMPT is designed for taking children on a ride or on a stroll, with an easily convertible piece of kit.

Equipped with storage space, a waterproof roof, and with child safety as a priority, the Kids Trailer CMPT comes with adjustable seats, belts and a safety frame.

A suspension design and air-filled tyres are also designed to offer a smooth ride even on bumpy roads.

Retailing for £699.95 in the UK, the Kids Trailer will be available from mid-February through Netherlands-based distributor OneWay, which is the Cube distributor for the UK and Ireland.

The bike brand said: “Cube presents the new Cube Kids Trailer CMPT, a bike trailer and kids’ buggy in one. This bike trailer is the perfect companion for taking children comfortably and safely on bike rides or on a stroll – to school, on day trips, or on family vacations.”

The Kids Trailer also comes with an insect net, a sun shade, and splash protection for wet and muddy conditions.

Kids are kept comfortable with seat and back padding, as well as a headrest (with helmet pocket).

Individually adjustable suspension can be adapted to the terrain and loading weight. For even more flexibility, the trailer is compatible with the Jogger Kit (available separately).

Earlier this month, Cube also launched the revised Stereo One mountain bike range.

With models ranging from 120mm trail bikes, to 160mm carbon enduro bikes, and an e-bike model, the Stereo Range was redesigned to suit any rider.

A statement from Cube on the Stereo range said: “Not all mountain bikes are the same, and every trail is different. Cube’s Stereo range has always encapsulated the full gamut of mountain biking, from the nature-loving weekend explorer to the alp-bagging enduro rider, and everyone in between.”