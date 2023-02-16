Ultra Sport to showcase Berria bikes alongside helmet, goggles and sunglasses ranges at COREbike 2023 

Share Facebook

UItra Sport Europe has released its highlight products on display at this year’s COREbike, including Berria bikes.

Taking place from 19th-21st February, COREbike returns to its regular venue Whittlebury Hall in Northamptonshire, with a full line-up of brands and distributors.

Alongside products from its safety-wear portfolio, including Smith helmets, goggles, and sunglasses, Ultra sport will be showcasing Berria bikes, its first bike brand partnership in more than 20 years.

Ultra Sport sales director Neil Staples said: “It’s been more than twenty years since we last distributed a bike (K2/ProFlex) but we’ve always had our eyes out for a suitable range. Now, with Berria, we’re proud to put our efforts behind a bike brand that we really believe in. I cannot wait to show our customers what an amazing range we have to offer – road, mountain, gravel, e-bike – it’s all beautifully spec’d and presented.”

Staples added: “This is really a pre-launch viewing as we line up for the 2024 collection. Understanding the state of the bike market we’re going to move forward softly, slowly, with just a few of the best retailers at this time. Selective distribution with carefully managed supply to protect retailer margins is paramount. We’re not looking to set the world alight but we are looking to set Berria on the road to success.”

Alongside Berria and Smith there is also a host of accessory products. Eyewear from Pit Viper will be on show.

“You have to see it to believe it,” said director Thierry Way.

“You also have to see the sell-thru numbers to believe them. Every new stockist is really taken by surprise – they cannot believe how well Pit Viper sells – they’re flying out the door.”

Also on display at Core are some more traditional products from Aleck and Tocsen offering communication and safety technology products. Finally look out for the aluminium drinking bottle, with a unique twist, from Les Artiste and socks from American Socks.

“Hopefully it’s worth sticking your head round the door to take a look,” added Way.

Ultra Sport can be found at CORE on stands S31 and S32.