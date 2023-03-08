Wahoo announces integration with Trailforks mapping app

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wahoo Fitness has announced an integration with Outside Interactive Inc.’s Trailforks mapping app to the Elemnt range of GPS bike computers.

The Trailforks mapping app harnesses user-generated data to assist riders with planning and navigating trail networks.

Within the app, users can discover trails near them, plan and track rides, find local events, and get the latest information about trail conditions.

Mike Saturnia, CEO at Wahoo, said: “This integration with Trailforks is a big step forward in ROAM’s goal of enabling cyclists to ride further and explore new boundaries.”

“This update sees Wahoo ELEMNT GPS bike computers cement themselves as the premier choice for any cyclist seeking performance, ease of use and unsurpassed routing capability.”

Trailforks also offers recommended rides, heatmaps, and trail reports.

This new integration feature will allow users to sync routes from their Trailforks account directly to the Wahoo Elemnt bike computers and companion app.

Synced items from Trailforks will include curated routes from its database, user-created routes, and historic rides that can be retraced. Trailforks Pro, the upgrade option, is not required to access this feature.

Users upgrading to Trailforks Pro, priced at $59.99 per year, will receive unlimited access in the app to offline trail maps worldwide, and access to every feature Trailforks has to offer.

Todd Neumarker, technical director of mapping for Trailforks, said: “The Trailforks mapping platform provides thousands of bike routes curated by local riders.

“In addition to these planned routes, the Trailforks platform hosts race courses and generates routes based upon popularity.

“Partnering with Wahoo to provide this data on the Elemnt bike computer moves us one step closer to our ultimate goal to ‘Get Everyone Outside’.”

Read more: Pirelli presents new P Zero Race TT tyre, ‘fastest in its range’

The announcement follows Wahoo’s latest release, the second iteration of their Elemnt Roam which launched in October 2022.

The device was updated to include dual band GPS which delivers an enhanced and more accurate navigation experience.

Wahoo also added a 64 colour high contrast screen, an upgrade to the memory capacity of the Roam to 32GB, and a 17 hour, long lasting battery life. The new Elemnt Roam is available for £349.99.