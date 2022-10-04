Wahoo unveils new Dual Band GPS Elemnt Roam bike computer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fitness technology company Wahoo Fitness has announced the launch of its new GPS bike computer, the Elemnt Roam.

Its features include Dual Band GPS, enhanced navigation, updated Summit Segments Climb, higher contrast screen, and upgraded memory capacity.

The new Elemnt Roam integrates into Wahoo’s connected ecosystem of indoor and outdoor training solutions. Riders can now sync their workouts on the Roam with their Wahoo X subscription, allowing them access to outdoor structured workouts and a complete indoor and outdoor workout history in the Wahoo Systm app.

The Roam also controls all Kickr Smart Trainers and the Kickr Bike and it pairs with all of Wahoo’s other connected devices.

Mike Saturnia, CEO at Wahoo, said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce the latest edition in our bike computer range. The new Elemnt Roam works to make riders’ GPS experience as seamless and accurate as possible, while also providing unsurpassed data accuracy for athletes in a simple, easy-to-use product.

“Three years ago, the Roam was released with the mission of enabling cyclists to ride further and explore new boundaries. The new Roam with its array of new features builds on this mission and positions this product as the premier bike computer for any cyclist seeking performance, ease of use and unsurpassed routing capability.”

He added: “The Wahoo X and Roam integrated capabilities is another step forward in building the most innovative and connected ecosystem for cyclists and endurance athletes.”

Read more: Indoor bike brand Muoverti rebrands to Muov, announces new time trial and triathlon bike

The Elemnt Roam also adds a whole host of new features to its existing set, including USB-C charging capabilities, convex buttons, an ambient light sensor, perfect view zoom options, quicklook LEDs, on-device smart navigation and seamless multisport handover.

The new Roam has also integrated the Supersapiens glucose sensor system, allowing riders to consistently keep an eye on their glucose data mid-ride. The new Elemnt Roam is available for £349.99.