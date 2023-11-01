Wahoo introduces Ready to Ride on Elemnt bike computers

Share Facebook

Wahoo Fitness has announced the new ‘Ready to Ride’ update to the Elemnt bike computers, as part of a continual series of developments and software updates.

This update follows closely in the wake of Wahoo’s launch of the Kickr Move which delivers an entirely new dimension of ride-feel, and the KICKR BIKE SHIFT – Wahoo shows no sign of slowing down on innovation.

In the last 12 months, the Elemnt functionality has been continually updated – this has seen the introduction of Summit Freeride, Summit Segments, support for off road routes with Trailforks, along with the ability to complete workouts outdoors via Wahoo Systm.

Ready to Ride is a new menu screen on Elemnt bike computers that provides users with access to all of the frequently needed pre-ride functions including the sensor menu, route loading and battery status.

Ready to Ride was inspired and developed by user feedback. At its core, it is a revised menu which will be optionally shown to the user when the computer starts.

The revised user interface makes it easy to load a route or planned workout and check that the correct sensors are paired.

Users can also view other data such as GPS signal status, WiFi status, phone connection, and time of day.

As part of the Ready to Ride feature, the battery status for electronic shifting systems (Shimano Di2, SRAM eTAP) is now a data field which can be shown on any workout screen .

Post ride, users will also receive an alert on the ride summary screen if the Elemnt or any paired sensor needs to be charged.

The full Ready to Ride Elemnt updates will be available on the Elemnt Roam V2 and Elemnt Bolt V2.

Original Elemnt Bolt and Roam owners will benefit from a restructured menu maintaining the existing theme.

Chip Hawkins, founder of Wahoo, said: “A core pillar of Wahoo’s ethos is to help build the better athletes in all of us.

“By listening to our users and offering new updates that meet their needs, we can continue to support their development as athletes and Wahooligans”.