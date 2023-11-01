Sarah Darling appointed head of marketing at Extra UK

Share Facebook

Extra UK has announced that Sarah Darling will join them as head of marketing, effective December 2023.

Darling joins from ZyroFisher, taking with her a wealth of experience and passion for the industry.

Will Fripp, CEO at Extra UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the team.

“Sarah’s experience and enthusiasm for the business of cycling makes her the perfect fit to lead our marketing team and help us to continue to press forwards, even during difficult times.”

In her new role she will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and promotional activity for Extra and its portfolio of brand partners, working closely across the whole business as an integral part of Extra’s senior leadership team, to drive continued growth and market share.

With a career spanning more than 14 years in the cycling industry, Darling has established herself as a marketing professional known for her ability to develop marketing strategies, execute successful campaigns and build strong relationships with industry and media partners.

Following the announcement, Darling added: “I am excited to get started in this new challenge, Extra UK have a strong portfolio of brands and I’m eager to use my experience to help further develop these within the UK and Ireland and contribute to the company’s further growth.”

Extra UK has had a busy 2023 with multiple additions to its portfolio.

In February, it announced a distribution partnership with Kids Ride Shotgun, the New-Zealand-based company which manufactures unique ‘shotgun-style’ children’s seats and accessories.

This was followed by partnerships with both Jagwire and Chamois Butt’r.

The Jagwire brand was launched in 1995 and has become one of the industry leaders in cycling control systems parts and accessories.

Beginning with inner wires and cable housing, the brand now offers a wide range of products including brake pads, rotors, hydraulic hose, and workshop tools.

Chamois Butt’r specialises in cycling skincare, with a range of products created to offer improved comfort and soothe already irritated or chafed skin.