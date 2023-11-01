November 2023 edition of BikeBiz is out now

The November edition of BikeBiz is now live.

Driving change

So here we go, my first edition of BikeBiz as editor after taking over the reins at the end of last month. It’s quite surreal to say the least. First of all I’d like to thank my predecessor Alex for his guidance over the last few months and all of us here wish him the best for the future

Secondly, a special mention to Richard, Mandie and our two freelancers Rebecca Bland and Rebecca Morley who have all put in a sterling effort to get this magazine into your hands.

From my side of things it is business as usual, so let’s crack on shall we?

This edition is our e-bike and e-scooter issue of BikeBiz.

In reality, every piece of content we publish seeks to highlight the benefits and opportunities of micromobility, from e-bikes to cargo bikes to e-scooters and everything in between.

I recently sat down with Stephen Holt of the Bicycle Association to see how plans to launch a UK-wide battery collection and recycling service are progressing (p21-23), Rebecca Bland highlights German cargo bike manufacturer Ca Go (p32-33) and Rebecca Morley takes a look at where we stand on e-scooter legislation.

Elsewhere in the mag, I visit Pierer New Mobility in Austria (p25-27) we hear from New Motion Labs about their innovative drivetrain technology (p42-43) and Joanna Flint from Green Commute Initiative shines a positive light on the Cycle to Work scheme (p51).

The uptake of sustainable transport is as important as ever.

When the time comes for governments and authorities to acknowledge this, the bike industry stands ready to drive that shift forward.

Editor,

Daniel Blackham

RIDER RESILIENCE

7: The collaboration between Rider Resilience and Ortlieb goes beyond selling a product. Daniel Blackham speaks to both parties to understand the meaning behind the latest launch.

NEWS HUB

10: The latest developments from across the bike trade

RETAILERS

13: Rebecca Morley chats to Golden Ride director Niccolò Petroni on opening the brand’s new London flagship store

16: Community Focus Cycles started from humble beginnings. Rebecca Bland speaks to founder Sam Fillan.

BIG INTERVIEW

21: The Bicycle Association has unveiled plans to launch a UK-wide battery collection and recycling service. Daniel Blackham sits down with Stephen Holt to see how the scheme is progressing.

DISTRIBUTOR

25: BikeBiz visits Pierer New Mobility at its Austrian HQ to learn more about the company’s plans for the GasGas, Husqvarna and Felt bicycle brands.

FEATURE

29: Body Rocket is on a mission to make aerodynamic data more accessible. Daniel Blackham catches up with founder Eric DeGolier

MICROMOBILITY

32: Ca Go is a German cargo bike manufacturer that prioritises safety. Rebecca Bland speaks to Sophie Browne from the brand’s UK distributor AlsoBikes

35: Rebecca Morley takes a look at where the UK stands on e-scooters, and how the delay in legislation is impacting business

APPOINTMENTS

39: This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

BRANDS

42: Five mins with New Motion Labs

44: Daniel Blackham speaks to Paul Harrison of Thule to see how the new Epos bike carrier is being used to support IBDs

48: BikeBiz visits Silverfish UK’s Fox Service Centre in South Wales

OPINION

51: Joanna Flint, marketing director at Green Commute Initiative, shines a positive light on the Cycle to Work scheme

PRODUCTS

53: New products and sector guides, including e-bikes and e-scooters (59) and accessories (64)