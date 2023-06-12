Jagwire announces Extra UK as exclusive distributor for UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Jagwire has announced the appointment Extra UK as the exclusive distributor of its products in the United Kingdom.

Cyclex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Extra UK, will also represent Jagwire in the Republic of Ireland.

Dan Brauer, global brand manager for Jagwire, said:“We are thrilled to work with Extra UK to distribute Jagwire exclusively in the United Kingdom.

“Their experience with premium cycling brands, their impressive sales, service, and marketing teams, along with their commitment to long-term growth make them the ideal partner to represent Jagwire.”

Founded in 1986 as Chia Cherne Industrial Co Ltd, the Jagwire brand was launched in 1995 and has become one of the industry leaders in cycling control systems parts and accessories.

Beginning with inner wires and cable housing, the brand now offers a wide range of products including brake pads, rotors, hydraulic hose, and workshop tools.

With aftermarket distributors in 60 countries and hundreds of OEM brand partners, Jagwire has become the preferred choice for many bike brands, workshops, and riders around the world.

Will Fripp, Extra UK’s CEO, said “Jagwire is a staple and truly important brand to not only the workshop, but also the ‘over the counter’ elements of bike shops globally. Sadly, for reasons that we all know, the market has been starved of stock in this buoyant segment over the past months.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly over the past weeks to ensure that it’s back, in stock, and ready to support shops and riders all over the UK and Ireland, from today.”

Jagwire had previously been distributed in the UK by Moore Large but was left searching for a new distributor after the Derby-based company entered administration earlier this year.

Jagwire products are available to order immediately from Extra UK.

Retailers interested in stocking the Jagwire range can contact their sales manager or call Extra on +44 (0)1933 672170 for more information or to open an account.