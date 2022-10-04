Chicken CycleKit now exclusive distributor of Zéfal in UK

Share Facebook

Chicken CycleKit has announced that it has become the exclusive home of the Zéfal brand in the UK.

Zéfal has been manufacturing a complete range of products in France since 1880, and is looking to become the leading accessories brand in the UK. The brand was previously also distributed by Bob Elliot & Co.

Mike Catlin, owner of Chicken CycleKit, said: “Throughout the last nine years of working closely with Zéfal, we have seen great success with their wide range of products and constant desire to bring exciting new innovations the accessory market.

“We could not be happier to move forward with the brand exclusively, as this will bring exciting benefits to our customers and the end consumer and ensure they become market leader in the years to come.”

Pierre Sarniguet, export manager at Zéfal, said: “I am convinced that Chicken CycleKit is the ideal partner to continue to strengthen Zéfal’s position in the UK. I would like to thank Mike Catlin, Gary Turner and Jason Smith for their confidence and for their ambitions for the years to come.”

The exclusive arrangement begins today, 4th October. Contact sales@chickencyclekit.co.uk for any further enquiries.

Chicken CycleKit is a leading distributor of premium brands for the high-end bicycle enthusiast, committed to offering market-leading products, competitive pricing, technical excellence and outstanding service to its customers, and for its suppliers, it offers mutually supportive and rewarding long-term relationships that add significant value to their operations.

The distributor earlier this year welcomed Limar Helmets into its family of brands, which also includes Campagnolo, Deda Elementi, DMT Shoes, Miche, Prologo and Wera Tools.

In more distribution news, Madison recently announced it will no longer be distributing Pearl Izumi apparel, bringing the 13-year partnership to an end.