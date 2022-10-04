New Shark eBikes hire store to open in Hornsea

Share Facebook

A new e-bike hire store is set to open in Hornsea on Monday 10th October.

Provided by Shark eBikes, the bikes will allow residents and visitors to the town to explore the surrounding Holderness countryside and visit the Trans Pennine Trail.

Shark eBikes hire is located on Old Bridge Road, Unit 5 Southgate Court Industrial Estate and will open next Monday, 10th October.

It currently includes the latest generations of Shark eBikes, one of which is a hardtail, Tiger Shark, perfect for gravel and offroad riding, said the brand. The Reef and Angel models are aimed at town riding and are perfect for pathways and roads.

Customers will be able to hire the range of e-bikes via an online booking system or by visiting the store (9am-3.30pm Monday – Friday). Weekend bookings will also be available by appointment.

The business also has a workshop which carries out services and repairs on bikes and will be available to book shortly.

Shark eBike hire will enable residents, students, workers, and visitors to make the most of Hornsea’s local tracks and quiet country roads.

The Trans Pennine route, apart from a couple of road crossings, is traffic-free from Hornsea until Hull with cafes and pubs to stop at. Attractions on the way include Honeysuckle Farm, around 2.5 miles from Hornsea, where visitors can see a variety of farm animals, and Burton Constable Hall.

Shark eBikes’ Rachael said: “My family have lived in the Hornsea area all my life and I am absolutely delighted to be launching our first eBike hire business in my hometown.

“After speaking with residents and tourists in the local area, I believe our project will enable people to enjoy our local area while also promoting a healthy lifestyle at an affordable cost.”

