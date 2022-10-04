Sports Marketing Surveys becomes Sporting Insights in company refocus

Share Facebook

Sports Marketing Surveys has announced that will continue its development under the brand of Sporting Insights.

The company said this better communicates how it contributes to its clients and partners by providing evidence for proactive decision-making and reflects its focus on using analytics to inspire a more active world.

Over the past two years, the company has made significant developments to its business, including investments into dashboard and data analysis capabilities, expansion into Asia, and the development into new market areas such as female sporting engagement.

The company also operates the Bicycle Association’s Market Data Service, a UK-wide, monthly collation of sales data direct from retailers across the country. The BA’s 2022 half-year report: A Bumpier Ride: Challenges and Prospects in the UK Cycling Market, provides a detailed analysis of cycling industry sales and growth during the first half of the calendar year 2022.

Managing director John Bushell said: “SMS has offered much more than surveys and market research for a long time. As the business has grown, the Sporting Insights name better expresses how far we have come and how our organisation is positioned for the future.

“Our team produce customer-focused insights to help clients and partners take bold, evidence-based actions that boost their business and we want our identity to reflect this.”

Sporting Insights has a programme of global research planned for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 using quantitative analysis to complement its qualitative expertise. This includes working in the USA alongside Sports Marketing Surveys USA, which will continue to trade under its current name, collaborating on projects wherever appropriate.

Bushell said: “The Sporting Insights brand encapsulates our evolving business. The team is experienced in leading truly independent global programmes that deliver analytics, enhanced data-visualisation and reporting of insights that customers can act on.

“Whilst the Sporting Insights identity is new, we will continue to do what we have done since 1984, work with some of the most iconic sports businesses and properties in the world to create deliver strategic insights. We are excited about the future, and look forward to continuing this journey with our customers, partners and stakeholders.”