Cole Casperson joins Idaho-based e-commerce and digital strategy agency CrankTank

CrankTank has hired Cole Casperson to lead Amazon Services and serve as CFO at the Idaho-based consulting agency.

Casperson is overseeing Amazon Channel Management and Amazon Marketing Services for all current CrankTank Amazon Services clients and their respective markets.

He comes to CrankTank from Club Ride Apparel where he served as CFO/COO for nine years, heading up operations, 3PL relationships, ERP systems, and all finance aspects. Previously, he was an executive at Sun Valley Resort.

CrankTank CTO Adrian Montgomery said: “We’re excited to bring Cole on board to oversee our Amazon Services. He has experience with FBA and FBM strategy, Amazon Marketing Services, Amazon Compliance and Brand Registry. He complements our group well, providing us additional bandwidth and expertise to service our clients.”

Casperson said: “These last couple years have brought tremendous opportunity to outdoor, especially in using D2C channels to build their Brand and positively impact their B2B channels.”

Scott Montgomery added: “Cole has an excellent history and experience in the outdoor industry that will be a valuable asset to bring more depth and experience to our growing organisation.”

Casperson is based at CrankTank’s headquarters in Ketchum, Idaho.

Founded in 2016, CrankTank offers marketing strategy, e-commerce strategy, digital marketing, public relations, social media, design and branding services, content marketing, performance and social advertising, direct-to-publisher advertising, Amazon strategy, CEO consulting, succession planning, and Impact Media events.

Earlier this year the agency announced the addition of several staff members. They were Andrew Graves, project manager with an engineering degree, Anna Howard, account manager with a journalism degree, Nick Montee, account manager and direct-to-publisher manager, coming from Hayes Bicycle, Caden Burross, account executive, experienced programmer and with leadership experience, Taylor James Lenane, graphic design, and Katie Davis, as public relations specialist.