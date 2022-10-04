Indoor bike brand Muoverti rebrands to Muov, announces new time trial and triathlon bike

Share Facebook

London-based indoor bike brand Muoverti has rebranded to Muov, and has announced the introduction of its new time trial and triathlon bike.

The new triathlon bike allows riders to train in an aerodynamic time trial position inside with digital braking and gear shifting. The proprietary tilting mechanism simulates real-life cornering and balancing, alleviating excessive saddle pressure caused by traditional static indoor bikes.

Pre-orders are set to open to waitlist subscribers in October. Athletes will have the option to order both the road and triathlon bike. Each consists of a composite frameset, manufactured in the UK, alongside the base unit which is compatible with either frame. The ‘frame swap’ design feature was developed to accommodate multiple users in the same household with individual setup and preferences, such as size, geometry and design.

Christoph Wilfert, Muov CEO and co-founder, said: “We’re very excited about the new product lineup that places the individualism and performance of athletes at the centre of our products and our communication. Muov, pronounced ‘move’, stays true to our original company name Muoverti, which means keep on moving in Italian, and helps us build a global sports technology brand.”

Muov has also teased imagery of its updated road bikes, including four new block colour frames and the Bauhaus-inspired design editions. Muov said it asked its designers to produce a unique aesthetic to “truly stand out in the home” and enable riders to engage with the bike.

Head to www.muoverti.com to join the product waitlist and get exclusive priority once pre-order is available.

Earlier this year the brand announced it had started building its first series of TiltBikes in the UK, set to be completed before the end of this year. The bikes will be used for compliance testing and further rider feedback, and selected riders from the waitlist in the greater London Area can participate in this beta test with a bike delivered to their home for on-site feedback.