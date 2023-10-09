Wahoo to close RGT virtual cycling app at the end of October

Wahoo has announced that it is set to close RGT, the brand’s virtual cycling platform, at the end of October.

This has been described as a “strategic decision” by Wahoo, who confirmed to subscribers that it will now focus on “long-established strengths” around structured training content through SYSTM.

Wahoo purchased the RGT Cycling virtual app in 2022 before rebranding it to Wahoo RGT.

The company combined RGT and SYSTM to launch Wahoo X as a single subscription, with a free version of RGT remaining available to users.

In an email to subscribers, a spokesperson for Wahoo said: “Our vision for Wahoo X going forward is clear: to deliver the absolute best training software to help you become stronger, fitter, and faster, both on and off the bike.

“There will be continued improvements to functionality and content to give you even better value, plus more immersive, integrated, structured workouts designed by world-class coaches using cutting-edge sports science to use indoors or outdoors – including cycling, yoga, strength and mobility, running, swimming, and mental training.”

The email also confirms plans to offer users a complimentary membership to indoor cycling app Zwift.

It reads: “With Zwift, you can continue to ride, race, and connect with fellow Wahooligans in the virtual world.

“This combination offers you the best of both worlds: structured training excellence with Wahoo SYSTM and access to the world’s largest virtual riding community through the Zwift app —an unbeatable combination.”

Users who pay annually for Wahoo X are expected to receive a 12-month subscription, with those who pay monthly receiving a three month membership.

Indoor cyclists who only use the free version of RGT will get a free month on SYSTM.

For more information on dates, terms and conditions, users are advised to visit https://uk.wahoofitness.com/