Olympia updates Performer 900 e-MTB

Italian e-bike brand Olympia has updated its mid-range Performer 900 e-MTB model.

The aluminium Performer 900 benefits from an 85 Nm OLI Sport motor, offering high torque at low revs.

Compared to the previous model, the new power unit makes the bike lighter by around half a kilogram.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The 85 Nm OLI Sport motor uses an extremely accurate torque sensor. This motor features an outstanding power rating and a torque that reaches 85 Nm and is perfectly suited to off-road use.

“OLI Sport provides the user with a wide range of pedalling pace options and multiplies the thrust applied to the pedals by up to four times. This motor allows steep climbs to be tackled with an assistance delivery curve that matches the pedalling effort smoothly throughout the rev range.”



Performer 900, like all of Olympia’s e-bikes, is equipped with the Powernine 900Wh battery.

As has become common with modern e-MTBs, it is integrated into the design of the down tube of the frame in order to ensure optimal weight distribution.

Performer 900 comes standard with 29” wheels and a fork with 120 mm of travel.

The bike’s ridability has also been improved with respect to the previous model thanks to a shorter rear end, reduced from 477 to 460 mm.

This updated Performer 900 is made of 6061 aluminium alloy and has a strengthened top tube and a lowered standover, a solution that helps make the bike more stable and easy to handle.

According to Olympia’s Electric Fit standards, the seat tube angle varies according to sizes: 75° in sizes S-M and M-L, 74° in size L-XL.

Equipment on the new Performer 900 includes a Shimano Deore 10-speed gear shifter and a colour display unit.

The available colour schemes are black, white and blue or silver, black and red.