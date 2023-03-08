Muc-Off releases puncture survey results to launch tubeless information hub

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has released the findings of its global ‘puncture survey’ – and it’s not good news for gravel riders.

The survey is part of the bicycle and motorcycle care and performance brand’s wider launch of its new Tubeless & Puncture Protection Hub.

Sent out to Muc-Off’s global email database, it centred around gaining insights on customers’ approaches to tubeless and puncture repair, with questions on puncture frequency, techniques for fixing and preventing punctures and inner tube vs tubeless set ups.

With more than 5,000 respondents spanning fifty countries, the data represents a broad overview of cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

The survey showed that, on average, riders get one puncture every eight months, and 79% of riders experienced more punctures whilst riding with inner tubes, when compared to their experience with tubeless.

One in three riders have experienced a ‘ride-ending’ puncture in the last three years, with riders based in Australia and Ireland the most likely to have their ride ended by a flat, a fate suffered by only 18% of Belgian riders.

Gravel riders have more punctures than MTB and road cyclists, with an average of 4.52 punctures over the last three years of riding.

Road cyclists aren’t far behind at 4.45 punctures, with mountain bikers faring best with 3.82 every three years – equating to an extra six weeks between flats.

Of the 5,000 plus respondents, only 38% were found to be running with inner tubes on their most frequently used bike, however, 91% of those, the majority of them road riders, stated they were interested in converting to tubeless.

When inner tube users were asked what the main reasons for not running tubeless were, not having tubeless-ready wheels and/or tyres was the primary reason.

One-in-four respondents stated they either don’t understand what’s involved with setting up tubeless, or that they feel the set-up would be too difficult.

The survey found that mountain bikers and gravel riders were twice more likely than road cyclists to understand how to set tubeless up.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “We’re all riders here at Muc-Off, so we’ve had our fair share of punctures over the years. It’s the reason we developed our tubeless and puncture protection range back in 2017 with the goal of making set-up and maintenance as painless as possible.

“With this survey showing results that 60% of our audience have converted to a tubeless set up, that’s a good indicator that we’re achieving that goal.

“Once a cyclist goes tubeless for the first time, they rarely ever look back, so our aim with this survey and with the launch of our new Tubeless & Puncture Protection Hub, is to educate riders, to break down those initial barriers and provide them with the right tools and information, so they can join the tubeless revolution and enjoy more puncture-free riding.”

Following the results of the survey, Muc-Off has launched a Tubeless & Puncture Protection Hub, with the aim of further supporting the one in four riders who either don’t understand the benefits of tubeless or feel overwhelmed by the prospect of converting.

The hub, which is live now, features curated ‘how-to’ guides, videos, product demonstrations, and a virtual mechanic, and is designed to educate riders on everything from puncture repair through to how to complete a full tubeless set-up.