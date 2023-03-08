Bicycle Association urges cycling industry to tackle lack of diversity with launch of new project

The Bicycle Association (BA) has marked International Women’s Day with the launch of Diversity in Cycling.

The project is aimed at tackling the lack of diversity in the cycling industry, and unlocking additional growth by reaching out to new customer audiences and recruiting more diversely, particularly at leadership level.

To address the lack of diversity in the cycling sector, and in cycling overall, the BA has urged all cycling businesses to sign a diversity pledge, aligning the industry behind a shared commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, inclusive workplace culture.

BA leadership group members have already signed the pledge, including: Brompton, Cycling Sports Group, Frog Bikes, Giant, Halfords, Islabikes, Liv, Raleigh, Schwalbe, Specialized and Trek.

Sally Middlemiss, diversity, equity and inclusion lead at the BA, said: “Diverse businesses are more profitable, they recruit the best talent, make better decisions, have more motivated employees and have a superior understanding of customers’ needs.

“The business benefits to embracing diversity, equity and inclusion are clear, but there is a worrying disconnect within the industry – our latest census showed that just 21% of the industry considered women as a growth customer segment, while 72% did not identify any underrepresented demographics in their customer base.”

The diversity findings, highlighted by a BA report, show that men occupy the majority of roles in the cycling industry and make twice as many cycling trips as women.

The BA also notes that women only account for 8% of cycle workshop roles and 19% of customer-facing positions.

Nikki Hawyes, country leader of Cycling Sports Group and chair of the Diversity in Cycling advisory board, said: “In order to grow cycling, we need to reach out to a new, more diverse group of people and inspire them to take their short journeys by bike.

“Throughout my career I’ve often been in industries and teams, where I am in a minority group and, at times, felt disadvantaged because I am female. This is what drives me to support DEI initiatives so I can give my time and experience helping other marginalised groups have a voice and be heard.

“I encourage all cycling organisations to sign our pledge and join us in making a strategic commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, to unlock additional value for our industry and the wider economy.”

In addition to the launch of the project, those working in the industry are invited to take a perception survey into the experiences, wants and needs of people around diversity, equity and inclusion.

The survey is an international collaboration between the BA, Cycling Industries Europe and Work180.

British and international cycling bodies are supporting the BA in a shared commitment to tackle diversity, including the Association of Cycle Traders, the Bikeability Trust, British Cycling, Cycling Industries Europe, Cycling UK, and Sustrans.

The BA would also like to hear from cycling businesses who have achieved success in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplace, to build case studies to inspire others to follow suit.

Initially, the Diversity in Cycling project will focus on collecting data and insights from both employers and underrepresented groups in our industry, to benchmark, measure progress and capture case studies and role models.

The project then aims to provide targeted support to employers, sharing best practice from within and outside cycling to help them implement their strategic commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, while building an inclusive professional network for women and other marginalised groups.

Aneela McKenna, chair of British Cycling’s diversity and inclusion advisory group and founder of Mòr Diversity, said: ‘’Diversity and inclusion should be everyone’s priority. If we want to bring about sustained and meaningful change, the industry needs to build inclusion at all levels of cycling – in its workforce, decision making structures and business practices.

“A fundamental part of this is to continue to engage and empower groups and individuals in the right way to build our future leaders and help us truly reflect the society at large.

“The lack of diversity in the cycling industry is part of a wider systemic issue, and is mirrored by a similar imbalance in participation in cycling across most parts of the UK today.”

Latest research from Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, shows that 11% of women cycle regularly, compared with 23% of men, while 14% of ethnic minority groups, 12% of disabled people and 19% of LGBQ+ people cycle regularly.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK chief executive, said: “In the UK, all segments of society are under-represented in cycling, but there is still a perception that cycling is predominantly an activity done for exercise by white men.

“That’s not a criticism of those who are riding, nor their reasons for doing so, but when cycling is dominated by one segment of society there is a risk that others may not feel that riding a bike is something they can and should be able to do.

“We need to question why that is and what can be done to correct this imbalance. The benefits of more people cycling will be a healthier, happier population with additional environmental and economic benefits. This is good news for all of us.”

To learn more about the Diversity in Cycling project, visit: www.bicycleassociation.org.uk