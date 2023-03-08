YT Industries unveils new Decoy Core 4 MX and 29

Share Facebook

YT Industries has unveiled the latest iteration of its Decoy Core 4 MX and 29 e-MTB range.

The fully carbon framed bikes are cut from the same cloth, but the brand says they deliver two different on-trail experiences “for real mountain bike enthusiasts looking to ditch the shuttle to the top and slash the most demanding terrain back down”.

Additionally, a new 720Wh aftermarket battery is now available, providing 30% more capacity than the stock 540Wh version.

Decoy MX Core 4 – £6,999.00 RRP

The full carbon frame utilises the V4L kinematic to drive 165mm of travel, enabling big bottom-out capabilities and heaps of traction.

Up front, the Renthal cockpit, ODI grips and SRAM Code RSC brakes direct the Fox 38 float factory fork, with 170mm travel controlled through an e-bike optimised grip2 vcc damper.

Damping out back is handled by the Fox factory float X2 with four-way rebound and compression adjustability, allowing all riders within the 150kg system weight to nail down their setup.

YT’s 540Wh battery feeds the Shimano EP8 drive unit, which produces 85nm of torque within a 2.6kg package.

A Shimano Deore xt Hyperglide+ 12-speed groupset enables smooth shifting under load.

The SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle and YT Postman combination receive increased drop across the five-size range, with up to 200mm for the XXL.

Crankbrothers Synthesis rims are paired with Industry Nine hubs and wrapped with a Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR II out the back – both in EXO+ casings.

Decoy 29 Core 4 – £6,499.00 RRP

Akin to the MX version, the 29 receives the full carbon frame treatment.

The V4L linkage provides a different, 29 specific kinematic, and 145mm of rear travel damped by a FOX float dps factory rear shock.

The geometry reflects its climbing capability through a 77-degree seat angle and 458mm chainstay length, and is paired with the same Shimano drive unit as its MX counterpart.

The front end comprises a 150mm FOX 36 float factory fork, including bleeder valves, ensuring consistent performance at alpine altitudes.

The Renthal cockpit features along with SRAM Code RSC brakes, a Shimano XT groupset, and a YT Postman seatpost, with increased drop heights.

A Maxx Terra compound Maxxis DHF and DHR II combo surround the 29” front and rear tuned Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels.

YT has also developed a 720Wh aftermarket battery, retailing at £899.

The custom construction uses 21700 cells wrapped in an aluminium casing, mounted with two bolts accessible via a 5mm allen key

YT has kept the increased mass close to the bottom bracket to retain the Decoy’s downhill capabilities.

There’s also good news for previous, current, and future Decoy owners as it is compatible with previous and current MX and 29 models in sizes M, L, XL & XXL.