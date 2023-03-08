Thok e-bikes launches first e-MTB, the Gram

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Thok e-bikes has announced the launch of its first e-MTB, the Gram.

The Gram is the Italian company’s latest addition to its e-bike range, joining the MIG series for the all-mountain, the TK01 for the enduro and the HT model for the mixed trail and urban use.

Thok says the Gram can handle “breathtaking downhill trails as well as the most challenging climbs”.

This model is the result of two years of design work, prototyping and countless tests carried out on the trails of Finale Ligure.

The carbon design, created by Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf, has enabled Thok to create different angles, lines, shapes and geometries.

The arrangement of the carbon layers has been carried out with FEM analysis (Finite Element Analysis) where the highest stress points were identified, as well as those that could have been lightened.

The frame includes both “high resistance” carbon fibres, which make it more resistant and less rigid where necessary, and “high module” carbon fibre to improve its rigidity and response to bending.

All cables have been integrated into the frame, while the bearing of the suspension system joints are positioned in direct contact with the carbon, without aluminium bushings.

The Gram’s seat tube has a 78 degree angle to ensure maximum pedalling efficiency and traction when going uphill, alongside an open steering angle of 64 degrees to overcome obstacles while avoiding wheelies.

At the rear of the frame, the chain-stays feature asymmetrical design and integrated cable routing immediately stand out.

The UDH dropout, which is compatible with all drivetrain systems, safeguards the integrity of the drivetrain, rotating backwards in the event of an impact, and improves the performance of the rear gearshift.

Above the bottom bracket, the “T-Ribs” are also made of carbon fibre to provide support, dissipating the pressure produced by use and making pedalling more effective.

The new TPS-2 leverage system, also designed in-house, increases progressiveness so the rear wheel absorbs obstacles when going downhill and offers traction on climbs.

The downtube features carbon with differentiated thickness and its C-shaped section helps disperse stresses during use on rough terrain.

The big eye of the T-Front System reduces stresses in the steering area during use on the roughest trails. Rigidity and steering precision are improved with a 1.8 tapered headset.

Finally, the T-stopper is the steering lock that prevents damage to the carbon frame and cables being torn in the event of extra handlebar rotation.

The bike is designed around Shimano’s EP8 motor and is equipped with a removable 630Wh integrated battery.

The assistance offers two settings, “long” and “fast” ride with the possibility of further customisation of the parameters.

Read more: YT Industries unveils new Decoy Core 4 MX and 29

The bike is available in two versions, the Gram and the Gram RC, in sizes S, M, L and XL.

The Gram, which retails at £6,990, features a red and grey colour scheme while the Gram RC, retailing at £8,990, has a grey and black one.

The Gram’s equipment includes Fox suspension, 170mm of travel at both front and rear, SRAM 4-piston brakes with 200mm discs, SRAM 12-speed gearing, and Maxxis Assegai tyres in a mullet set-up.

On the RC, the Fox fork travel increases to 180 mm, with the factory version of the 38 float mounted at the front, and the float X2 for the rear shock.

It also features a carbon Renthal handlebar and Crankbrothers rims.

The gearbox is electronic, and the brakes are Shimano Deore XT 4-piston 203 mm. Again, the tyres are Maxxis Assegai, 29” for the front and 27.5” for the rear.

Prices include shipping costs and the Gram Box, an accessory case containing suspension pump, multitool, keychain with UDH dropout, water bottle and bottle cage, laser-painted aluminium cup and sticker kit.