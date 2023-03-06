Tocsen co-founder talks through crash detection technology

Share Facebook

Tocsen is a safety brand that aims to reduce the impact of serious crashes. Co-founder Andreas Botsch talks BikeBiz through the crash-detection technology

This piece first appeared in the March edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

What is the story behind Tocsen?

The story of Tocsen originates from a tragic accident involving Tom, a good friend of us founders. While riding his mountain bike on a trail, he crashed and suffered a neck fracture, multiple instances of losing consciousness, and loss of memory. The accident could have had a much worse outcome if it wasn’t for the chance discovery by hikers who were able to provide assistance and get him the help he needed.

Inspired by this experience, we, the founders of Tocsen, who have backgrounds in sensor technology and software development, decided to develop a crash sensor that would detect if a person had an accident and call for help if needed.

This way, people like Tom who enjoy outdoor activities such as mountain biking, wouldn’t have to rely on chance for help in case of an accident.

We have utilized state-of-the-art sensor technology to develop the Tocsen crash sensor, which can detect accidents and send out an alert to pre-designated emergency contacts. The device is small, lightweight, and can be easily attached to a helmet. Our innovative solution has the potential to save lives and give peace of mind to those who enjoy outdoor activities.

Tom’s accident was a wake-up call for us, the founders of Tocsen, but through our determination and expertise in technology, we were able to turn a tragedy into a solution that could help prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

What is the core market for Tocsen?

As mountain bikers ourselves, we founded Tocsen with the initial focus on mountain biking as our target market.

However, at the very beginning, we realised the potential for our solution to be used in a variety of outdoor sports and made the necessary adjustments to expand its capabilities to

include race biking, horse riding, and winter sports.

At Tocsen, we understand the importance of having access to help as quickly as possible in case of an accident, especially for those who engage in outdoor activities alone. That’s why

our crash sensor can alert designated emergency contacts immediately in the event of an accident, allowing for a faster response and increasing the chances of a positive outcome.

But also the Tocsen community of first responders will be mobilized to provide assistance, allowing for a fast and effective response in case of an accident. This provides peace

of mind to bikers, horse riders or snowboarders.

With our advanced technology and versatile solution, we believe that Tocsen can be a valuable tool for anyone who engages in outdoor activities, regardless of the sport or activity. Our growing community of first responders brings additional safety, enabling people to enjoy their favourite activities with confidence.

What makes your products unique?

The Tocsen community of first responders is constantly expanding, making it a powerful resource for users of the solution.

With a growing network of individuals ready to provide assistance in case of an accident, Tocsen users can enjoy additional safety, beyond their personal emergency

contacts.

The system works by alerting users nearby in case of an accident, increasing the chances of a quick and effective response.

This is particularly beneficial for those who engage in outdoor activities in remote areas, where professional emergency services may take longer to arrive.

In summary, the growing Tocsen community of first responders is a major strength of the solution and a key factor in its success.

With a constantly expanding network of individuals who are ready to provide assistance, Tocsen users can engage in their favorite outdoor activities with the additional safety of

the Tocsen community of first responders.

How has the industry responded to your products?

As a company, we have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the outdoor sports and bicycle industry since launching Tocsen. Despite being newcomers to the outdoor

sports industry, our professional background in sensor technology and software development has enabled us to create a solution that was highly sought after in the market.

The outdoor sports and bicycle industry has been eagerly awaiting a solution like Tocsen, and we are proud to have received such a positive reception.

Our passion for outdoor sports, combined with our expertise in sensor technology and software development, has allowed us to create a solution that is both innovative and

practical.

Over the past four years, we have worked hard to build a strong reputation in the industry, and our efforts have paid off with Tocsen now being recognized as a leading solution in the

market.

In summary, the positive feedback from the outdoor sports and bicycle industry highlights the importance of our solution and the impact it is having in the market.

We are proud to be recognized as a leading player in the industry, and we look forward to continuing to work with others to make outdoor sports and activities safer for everyone.

What are your plans for 2023 and beyond?

Our plan for 2023 at Tocsen is centered around expanding our community across Europe and providing the best possible protection for outdoor sports enthusiasts. We aim to grow our community and make outdoor activities safer for everyone by constantly improving our crash sensor technology. We believe that by expanding our community and providing the best possible solution, we can have a greater impact on ensuring the safety of outdoor sports participants.

With a dedicated focus on research and development, we are committed to providing the best possible protection for our users in 2023 and beyond.