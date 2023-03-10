Maap continues growth with widespread investment in new talent

Share Facebook

Maap has announced the acquisition of new talent across a number of key departments, including marketing, design, innovation and business development.

The investment in people is the latest step in the brand’s continued growth and commitment to progress the sport through product development and design.

The Melbourne-based cycling and lifestyle apparel brand has attracted talent from across the cycling, high end design and tech industries, with new joiners including alumni from Arc’teryx, Rapha, Aesop, Strava and Bellroy.

Oliver Cousins, co-founder of Maap, said “Since the Maap story began in 2014, we’ve been focused on building a world-class global team.

“We strive to attract and elevate truly incredible talent within cycling and beyond to make the best product in the industry and continually propel the sport forward”

Global marketing is now headed up by chief marketing officer Ian Elliott, who joined from Strava where he was senior director of global brand marketing and social impact.

Elliott is no stranger to the brand, having previously held the position of global marketing director. He also previously held senior positions at Quiksilver and Bellroy.

Maap’s design team has been bolstered with the addition of new head of design Harry Osborn, previously senior apparel designer at Rapha and head of apparel at The Service Course.

Joining him is senior designer Anne-Marie Herbert, who joins Maap with experience from premium activewear and womenswear brands.

Osborn said: “Maap’s inspiring creativity is setting the benchmark in the industry and I’m thrilled to join the brand at this exciting time.

“As a team we’re looking forward to building on the solid foundations within the product range whilst continuing to pursue technical advancements, rider centric design solutions and progressive styling that push our sport forwards.”

Carl Moriarty has taken up a role leading advanced concepts and innovation, joining Maap after spells as a design director at both Rapha and technical outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx Equipment.

Moriarty said: “By working closely with our R&D partners, mills, factories and athletes Maap is dedicated to solving some of the unique problems riders face on and off the bike.

“As a bunch of riders ourselves, I’m looking forward to seeing where these technologies and our collective minds can take the brand.”

EU sales will be headed up by new European sales manager Jamie Mitchell, a cycling industry veteran with extended stints at Rapha and Boardman.

Mitchell said: “For me the opportunity to travel to some of the world’s finest retailers and engage directly with our customers is a dream role. Maap has always set the benchmark in terms of aesthetics, quality and sustainability while constantly advancing the technical apparel market. I’m excited to get started and connect with retailers from across the EU.”