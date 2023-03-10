Forestal appoints Silverfish as exclusive distributor in Germany, Austria and Benelux

Silverfish has announced it is expanding its partnership with Forestal Bikes to be the exclusive distributor for the range in Germany, Austria and the Benelux territories, as well as the UK and Ireland.

Bikes are expected to be available in partner retailer stores from Friday, April 21.

Rafael Gil-Perez Redondo, Forestal general manager, said, “We are really pleased to be expanding our relationship with Silverfish to additional European territories.

“We know that their passion and expertise will help accelerate Forestal’s growth in these important markets.”

The Forestal eMTB range consists of three models, the Siryon enduro bike, Cyon trail bike and Hydra DH bike.

Each bike has been created from the ground up with features such as a torquey proprietary motor and efficient battery system, integrated touch screen display with mapping and full phone and training app links, and a unique suspension system.

Alex Metcalfe, Silverfish’s commercial director, added, “We are excited to bring Forestal to retailers and riders in Germany, Austria and Benelux.

“The reaction to the bikes since we launched to the UK and Ireland markets last spring has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We can hardly wait to share these incredible machines, and the phenomenal thought process that goes into each aspect of their design, with our customers in Europe.”

Retailers wanting to find out more about Forestal should email Philipp Rother, territory manager in Germany, Austria and Benelux, at Philipp.rother@silverfish-uk.com.

Alternatively, retailers can contact the Silverfish head office via sales@silverfish-uk.com or phone +44 1752 843882.

The announcement comes almost a year after Silverfish confirmed it would be the exclusive distributor for the Andorran brand in the UK and Ireland.

Forestal’s facilities and location mean that its products are also tested from their base in Andorra, a mecca for mountain bikers, with a trail network designed to test mountain bikes to their fullest.

As well as mountain bikes, there is advanced plans to introduce gravel, road and urban bikes to the Forestal range.