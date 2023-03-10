Mavic UK announces new sales appointments in the south east and south west

Mavic UK has announced the appointments of Jacob Hennessy and Rob Tapner within its UK sales operation.

Hennessy will join the Mavic UK team covering the south west as an area sales executive.

A known name within the UK racing scene and the winner of the under-23 Gent-Wevelgem in 2017, he takes knowledge of high-end products across all disciplines.

Following his appointment, Hennessy said: “After years of racing bikes professionally I am excited to join Mavic and start working within the cycle industry. I look forward to meeting all my retailers over the coming weeks.”

Tapner will be covering the south east as an area sales manager and will be re-joining the cycling industry after a spell working within the motorcycle sector.

He also has vast knowledge and experience from his time with ZyroFisher.

In his new role, Tapner said: “I am delighted to be joining such a historic and well-known brand as Mavic.

“After spending some time away from the cycling industry, I can’t wait to get started and reconnect with the existing customers.”

The two new recruits will be looking after all retailers within their existing dealer network as well as looking for any new opportunities in the UK.

Both will be attending retail shows and events providing in-depth knowledge of the Mavic range.

Sean Dines, country manager at Mavic UK, said: “We are pleased to welcome both Jacob and Rob to our team.

“As part of Mavic’s continued investment in the UK, we are adding increased coverage across all areas with Rob and Jacob joining the team along with David Wilkinson who manages Ireland and the Northern region.

“After spending three days of intensive training at our new Chavanod HQ, we look forward to introducing both Jacob and Rob to our retailers and wish them a successful career at Mavic.”